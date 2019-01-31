2019 Americas Rallycross adds Gateway and Mid-Ohio to calendar

Americas Rallycross adds Gateway, Mid-Ohio

The Americas Rallycross Championship will comprise six rounds in 2019, including visits to new venues Mid-Ohio and Gateway.

ARX was created by World Rallycross promoter IMG in 2018 following the demise of the American-based Global Rallycross Championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The first season had four events, with three partnered with WRX rounds.

This year, ARX will only join WRX at Canada's Trois-Rivieres in August, following the opening round of the campaign at Mid-Ohio in June.

The second and third rounds act as a double-header weekend at Gateway in July.

ARX will return to Austin at the end of September for a single-day event on the weekend that was initially pencilled to be part of the WRX calendar until it was postponed until 2021.

The ARX season will conclude at Mid-Ohio in October.

"We are excited to host this incredible new series and showcase our specially-designed rallycross track at Gateway Motorsports Park," said Chris Blair, Gateway's general manager.

Americas Rallycross adds Gateway, Mid-Ohio

"We strive to offer a wide variety of entertaining events, and it's our belief that Americas Rallycross is another tremendous addition to our schedule."

This year, reigning ARX champion Scott Speed has switched to the rebranded Subaru Motorsports team.

He will partner former World Rally Championship drivers Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell in a trio of Subaru WRX Supercars run by Vermont SportsCar.

Steve Arpin's Loenbro Motorsports squad will revert to running a pair of M-Sport-built Ford Fiestas having fielded Ford's Focus RS RX last season in conjunction with Ken Block.

GRC champion and WRX event winner Tanner Foust and the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team that both he and Speed drove for in 2018 are yet to announce their programmes.

Story continues

The single-make ARX2 category, home to the same Supercar Lites machines used in the WRX-supporting RX2 class, will have double header rounds at all events except at Austin in September.

2019 ARX calendar

Date Circuit June 8-9 2019 Mid-Ohio July 13 2019 Gateway July 14 2019 Gateway August 3-4 2019 Trois-Rivieres September 28 2019 Austin October 5-6 2019 Mid-Ohio

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus