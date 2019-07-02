2019 3M Open tee times, viewer's guide

Another week, another new tournament and another new venue on the PGA Tour schedule. Following last week's birdie-fest that was the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, the tour makes its way to Minnesota for the 3M Open, which will be held at TPC Twin Cities. The course was designed by the late Arnold Palmer in consultation with Minnesota native Tom Lehman, who is in the field this week.

The main attraction this week will be Brooks Koepka, who continues to mystify golf fans and media alike with his remarkable play in the majors and his so-so results in regular tour events. And yet, he's still the clear tournament favorite. That could likely be because the "Koepka doesn't show up for regular events" storyline may be a bit overblown. This year alone he's won the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, tied for second at the Honda Classic and finished in solo fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson. A lot of players would love to "not show up" and have weeks like that.

After Koepka, other big names in the field include Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau. Former amateur standouts Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa will also tee it up.

Television Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from the Twin Cities on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7:50 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Kris Blanks

8 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman, Colt Knost

8:10 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz

8:20 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Martin Trainer, Satoshi Kodaira

8:30 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Austin Cook, Smylie Kaufman

8:40 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:50 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Jimmy Walker

9 a.m. -- Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns

9:10 a.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Josh Teater, Ollie Schniederjans

9:20 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Scott Langley, Trey Mullinax

9:30 a.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Wes Roach, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:40 a.m. -- Anders Albertson, John Chin, Matthew Wolff

9:50 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Brady Schnell, Mark Baldwin

1 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda

1:10 p.m. -- Matt Every, Nick Taylor, Talor Gooch

1:20 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney

1:30 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

1:40 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley

1:50 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling

2 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

2:10 p.m. -- David Hearn, Luke List, Whee Kim

2:20 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Arjun Atwal, Wyndham Clark

2:30 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Robert Garrigus, Brandon Harkins

2:40 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Adam Svensson, Alvaro Ortiz

2:50 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Sepp Straka, Craig Brischke

3 p.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Dwyer

No. 10 Tee

7:50 a.m. -- Harris English, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk

8 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown

8:10 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Bud Cauley, Chad Collins

8:20 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau

8:30 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes

8:50 a.m. -- Max Homa, Adam Hadwin, Brian Gay

9 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Tom Lehman

9:10 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan

9:20 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Roberto Castro, Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Joey Garber, Justin Suh

9:40 a.m. -- Will Claxton, Doc Redman, Charlie Danielson

9:50 a.m. -- Julián Etulain, Chase Wright, Nyasha Mauchaza

1 p.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, J.J. Spaun, Carlos Ortiz

1:10 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski

1:20 p.m. -- Ben Crane, Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell

1:30 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim

1:40 p.m. -- Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour

1:50 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley

2 p.m. -- Sam Saunders, Derek Fathauer, Denny McCarthy

2:10 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Roger Sloan

2:20 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann, Zack Sucher

2:30 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft, Dominic Bozzelli

2:40 p.m. -- Seth Reeves, Kyle Jones, Viktor Hovland

2:50 p.m. -- Martin Piller, Kramer Hickok, Chris Thompson

3 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

