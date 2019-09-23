2019-'20 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list standings (through the Sanderson Farms Championship)

The race for the 2020 FedEx Cup title is under way as the 2019-'20 tour season kicks off this fall. The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards and who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs come August. For the second year, a $10 million bonus also will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10—adding more significance to the standings during the regular season, which culminates with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.

It's still early, but here is the updated the FedEx Cup points list through Sunday's Sanderson Farms Championship. All players inside the top 125 at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour cards for 2020-'21 and get into the playoffs. All players ranked from 126 to 200 are eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Final Series, where 25 more PGA Tour cards will be up for grabs.

RANK, PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS

1: Sebastián Muñoz, 2, 585

2: Joaquin Niemann, 2, 506

3: Sungjae Im, 2, 343

4: Tom Hoge, 2, 315

5: Harris English, 2, 220

6: Byeong Hun An, 2, 198

7: Brian Harman, 2, 190

8: Richy Werenski, 2, 179

9: Scottie Scheffler, 2, 137

10: Nate Lashley, 1, 134





















11: Bronson Burgoon, 2, 129

12: Lanto Griffin, 2, 125

T-13: Kevin Streelman, 2, 123

T-13: Carlos Ortiz, 2, 123

15: Robby Shelton, 2, 111

16: Dominic Bozzelli, 2, 94

17: Adam Long, 2, 89

T-18: Dylan Frittelli, 1, 86

T-18: George McNeill, 2, 86

20: Zack Sucher, 2, 78



















T-21: Matt Jones, 2, 70

T-21: Mark Hubbard, 2, 70

T-21: Viktor Hovland, 1, 70

24: Cameron Percy, 2, 69

25: Denny McCarthy, 2, 69

26: Cameron Tringale, 2, 67

27: J.T. Poston, 1, 65

28: Zach Johnson, 2, 56

T-29: Austin Cook, 2, 53

T-29: Kevin Na, 1, 53

T-29: Joseph Bramlett, 2, 53

T-29: Bud Cauley, 1, 53























33: Peter Uihlein, 2, 51

34: Fabián Gómez, 2, 45

T-35: Harold Varner III, 1, 43

T-35: Scott Piercy, 1, 43

T-35: Harry Higgs, 2, 43

38: Mark Anderson, 2, 41

39: David Hearn, 2, 41

40: Doc Redman, 2, 40















41: Robert Streb, 2, 39

42: Scott Brown, 2, 38

43: Charley Hoffman, 1, 36

T-44: Scott Harrington, 2, 33

T-44: Rob Oppenheim, 2, 33

T-44, Nick Taylor, 2, 33

T-44: Keegan Bradley, 1, 33

T-44: Cameron Smith, 2, 33

T-49: Cameron Champ, 1, 26

T-49: Brian Stuard, 2, 26

T-49: Shawn Stefani, 2, 26

T-49: Stewart Cink, 1, 26

T-49: Scott Stallings, 2, 26

T-49: Cameron Davis, 2, 26



























55: J.J. Spaun, 2, 24

T-56: Doug Ghim, 2, 24

T-56: Sam Ryder, 2, 24

T-56: Morgan Hoffmann, 2, 24

T-59: Tommy Gainey, 1, 19

T-59: Adam Schenk, 2, 19











T-61: Grayson Murray, 2, 15

T-61: D.J. Trahan, 2, 15

T-61: Joel Dahmen, 1, 15

T-61: Brice Garnett, 2, 15

T-61: Brendan Steele, 1, 15

T-61: Hank Lebioda, 2, 15

T-61: Danny Lee, 1, 15

T-68: Aaron Wise, 1, 15

T-68: Michael Gellerman, 2, 15

T-68: Emiliano Grillo, 1, 15



















71: Jonathan Byrd, 2, 14

72: Roberto Castro, 2, 12

73: Patrick Rodgers, 2, 12

74: Russell Henley, 2, 11

75: Sebastian Cappelen, 2, 10

T-76: Sam Burns, 2, 10

T-76: Brandt Snedeker, 1, 10

T-76: Anirban Lahiri, 2, 10

T-76: Peter Malnati, 2, 10

T-76: Vincent Whaley, 2, 10

T-76: Jamie Lovemark, 2, 10

T-76: Ben Crane, 2, 10























T-83: Vince Covello, 2, 8

T-83: Kevin Chappell, 1, 8

T-83: Tyler McCumber, 2, 8

T-83: Martin Laird, 2, 8

T-83: Sung Kang, 1, 8

T-83: Bubba Watson, 1, 8

T-89: Bo Hoag, 2, 6

T-89: Bill Haas, 2, 6















T-91: Jason Dufner, 2, 5

T-91: Rhein Gibson, 2, 5

93: Xinjun Zhang, 2, 5

T-94: Rafael Campos, 2, 5

T-94: Si Woo Kim, 1, 5

T-94: Alex Cejka, 2, 5

97: Johnson Wagner, 2, 4

T-98: Brian Gay, 1, 4

T-98: Chase Seiffert, 2, 4

T-100: Ricky Barnes, 1, 4

T-100: Beau Hossler, 1, 4

102: Daniel Chopra, 1, 3























