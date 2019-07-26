2019 10-Round Fantasy Football Expert Mock Draft, Part II: Todd Gurley's fall ends

How the mighty have fallen. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror and fantasy football draft season in full effect, it’s time for our Yahoo experts to get in on the action. We recently held a 12-team, 10-round, 0.5 PPR mock to get things started. We’ll reveal two rounds in each part. Without further ado, here are Rounds 3 and 4.

Rounds 1 and 2

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ROUND 3: Gurley finally goes

Pick 25: Aaron Jones, GB, RB14 — He was screaming for a featured role all of last year, but Mike McCarthy wasn't listening. The new regime could be an upgrade simply because it's not McCarthy and his dated ideas. And what if Matt LaFleur actually is a plus coach? Bonanza. (Scott Pianowski 1)

Pick 26: Devonta Freeman, ATL, RB15 — The health is obviously a concern, but this is a very deep and efficient offense, and the OL has been beefed up as well. And any back you take in Round 3 has some fleas. (Pianowski 2)

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Pick 27: Derrick Henry, TEN, RB16 — Coming around to the belief he will be featured heavily out of the gate. His wrecking ball style (4.21 YAC/att) and Tennessee's stellar offensive line arrow to more late 2018 season-like performances. (Brad Evans 1)

Pick 28: David Montgomery, CHI, RB17 — Reach? Negative. He'll easily slide into Jordan Howard's 270 touches from 2018. Versatile, powerful and extremely slippery (100-plus missed tackles in '17 and '18), he's in the conversation for fantasy ROY. (Evans 2)

Pick 29: Keenan Allen, LAC, WR11 — Love the consistent output and efficiency, but the big plays have waned since the emergence of Mike Williams. Still, Allen's floor is top-12 worthy and I will take that ... even if it's mild sauce. (Liz Loza 1)

Story continues

Pick 30: Leonard Fournette, JAX, RB18 — The talent and the situation are solid, but the injury history is an obvious concern. If I weren't such a glutton for punishment, I would have rostered Josh Jacobs here. (Loza 2)

Pick 31: Amari Cooper, DAL, WR12 — DeAndreHopkins-JuJu Smith-Schuster-Cooper is a pretty solid start to a zero-RB team, but that's not my intention here. Amari is just my favorite name on the board. If we extend Cooper's 2018 Dallas stats over a full season, we're looking at 94 catches, 1,289 yards, and 11 spikes. (Andy Behrens 1)

Pick 32: George Kittle, SF, TE2 — Kittle is the unrivaled No. 1 receiving option in an offense that has a chance to be great, and he's coming off a record-breaking season. You can't possibly think the upgrade at QB will hurt him, right? (Behrens 2)

Pick 33: Todd Gurley, LAR, RB19 — Ending Todd Gurley's fall at a place that feels reasonably in line with the risk. Gods be with me. (Matt Harmon 1)

Pick 34: A.J. Green, CIN, WR13 — This is just another group of suckers allowing A.J. Green to fall to the end of Round 3. (Harmon 2)

Pick 35: Kenyan Drake, MIA, RB20 — An awesome talent with extremely weak competition for touches (though new information regarding Kalen Ballage has emerged since this mock was done) and a new coaching regime in Miami that will be hard-pressed not to be a huge upgrade from Adam Gase. (Dalton Del Don 1)

Pick 36: Josh Jacobs, OAK, RB21 — The rookie immediately steps into a legit workhorse situation in Oakland, and Jon Gruden gave Carnell Williams 310 touches in 14 games during his rookie campaign. (DDD 2)

ROUND 2: The last of the elite tight ends is gone

Pick 37: Kerryon Johnson, DET, RB22 — I don’t trust the Lions offense at all, but Johnson has the talent to gamble on his upside at this point. Theo Riddick is reportedly on the roster bubble. (DDD 1)

Pick 38: Zach Ertz, PHI, TE3 — I expect a bigger drop off from Ertz’s production than the other two TEs in Tier 1 but happy to get him here in Round 4. (DDD 2)

Pick 39: Stefon Diggs, MIN, WR14 — Run-heavy offense? Yes. Most likely. But getting the most talented receiver in a highly concentrated passing distribution this late is a win. (Harmon 1)

Pick 40: Adam Thielen, MIN, WR15 — Thielen also fell to the fourth along with Diggs. Even if the Vikings want to run more, these two will control the target share in Minnesota and are elite players. (Harmon 2)

Pick 41: Julian Edelman, NE, WR16 — In a Gronk-less receiving corps, Edelman has a clear shot at his second career 100-catch season. His worst-case probably looks a lot like 2017, assuming good health (98-1,106). (Behrens 1)

Pick 42: Mark Ingram, BAL, RB23 — Ingram is the unchallenged lead back for the team that led the NFL in rush attempts last season, by a mile. His setup is outstanding and he has an every-down skill set. You want him. (Behrens 2)

Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Pick 43: Brandin Cooks, LAR, WR17 — Cooks' role as the Rams’ field stretcher is obvious. What might not be as clear is his consistent volume — he’s averaged seven targets/gm in back-to-back seasons. Give me his ceiling over Robert Woods' floor. (Loza 1)

Pick 44: Chris Godwin, TB, WR18 — With 179 targets up for grabs, Godwin's volume figures to blossom in the Bucs' pass-friendly offense. A player with size, speed, and hands (only two drops in 2018) a third-year breakout is assuredly on the horizon. (Loza 2)

Pick 45: Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR19 — The 'Hawks are practically a Wing T offense, but Lockett is the unquestioned No. 1 vertical option who should command 22-23 percent of the target share. (Evans 1)

Pick 46: Robert Woods, LAR, WR20 — Unlike seesaw teammate Cooks, Woods delivered consistent results in .5 PPR. Reached double figures in 14 of 16 games last year. Doubt he declines overnight. (Evans 2)

Pick 47: Kenny Golladay, DET, WR21 — Everything went wrong for Matthew Stafford last year; nonetheless, KG took a step forward. This season could be the legitimate breakthrough, an ADP value smasher. (What really frosted me was Evans taking the two wideouts I was targeting.) (Pianowski 1)

Pick 48: D.J. Moore, CAR, WR22 — He was an eyelash underwhelming as a regular late last year, but remember, Newton was hurt. Funchess is out of the way. Granted, Moore might not be that much better than Samuel — love him later — but Moore also looked like a bona fide No. 1 receiver for stretches of 2018. I'm paying for a step forward, but the opportunity, at minimum, will spike. (Pianowski 2)

Part III of our mock will reveal results of Round 4-5

Follow the Yahoo fantasy football crew on Twitter: Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski, Matt Harmon, and Dalton Del Don

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast