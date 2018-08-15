2018 Wyndham Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the final regular season stop on the schedule, the Wyndham Championship. The event is held at Sedgefield Country Club, a Donald Ross-design that held the tournament from 1961to 1976 before returning in 2008. The Wyndham serves as the last chance for players on the FedEx Cup top 125 bubble who are looking to get into the playoffs, which begin next week with the Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

While the tournament rarely attracts marquee players, it still provides plenty of intrigue as fans get to watch players battle for the right to play one or two more weeks as their seasons are on the line. A few names to watch on the bubble this week include Sean O'Hair (119th), Sam Saunders (120th), Harris English (132nd), Shane Lowry (139th), Steve Stricker (144th) and Bill Haas (150th).

And then there's Sergio Garcia, who enters the week on the outside looking in at 131st in the standings. The Spaniard is one of two players along with Haas to have never missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs since they began in 2007. Based on his play of late (he's missed eight of his last 10 cuts), that's a streak that could end if he doesn't make a major turnaround. More importantly, at 23rd in the European Ryder Cup Team standings, he needs to give captain Thomas Bjorn a reason other than his strong record in the biennial competition to consider him as a captain's pick.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Greensboro on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7 a.m. -- Andres Romero, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

7:10 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Cameron Percy, Ryan Blaum

7:20 a.m. -- John Merrick, Tylelr Duncan, Corey Conners

7:30 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Aaron Baddeley, Shane Lowry

7:40 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Graeme McDowell, Davis Love III

7:50 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Rod Pampling, Ernie Els

8 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae

8:10 a.m. -- Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax, James Driscoll

8:20 a.m. -- Jason Bohn, Parker McLachlin, Dicky Pride

8:30 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Harris English, John Huh

8:40 a.m. -- Stuart Appleby, Brian Davis, Shawn Stefani

8:50 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim

9 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Andrew Yun, Mickey DeMorat

12 p.m. -- David Hearn, Kris Blanks, Abraham Ancer

12:10 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Ken Duke, Harold Varner III

12:20 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Chad Campbell, Seamus Power

12:30 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Jim Furyk

12:40 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jason Dufner, Bill Haas

12:50 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

1 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor, Fabian Gomez

1:10 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Robert Garrigus, Peter Uihlein

1:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Brendon de Jonge, Daniel Summerhays

1:30 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Jonathan Byrd, Bronson Burgoon

1:40 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Matt Akins, John Oda

1:50 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Roberto Diaz, Charles Frost

2 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger, T.J. Vogel

No. 10 Tee

7 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Matt Jones, Tommy Gainey

7:10 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Zac Blair, Sam Saunders

7:20 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Martin Flores, Tyrone Van Aswegen

7:30 a.m. -- Russell Henley, D.A. Points, Billy Hurley III

7:40 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker

7:50 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Sergio Garcia

8 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, William McGirt, Chris Kirk

8:10 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Dominic Bozzelli, Joaquin Niemann

8:20 a.m. -- George McNeill, Jason Kokrak, Brandon Harkins

8:30 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Tway, Sam Ryder

8:40 a.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Retief Goosen, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:50 a.m. -- Brett Stegmaier, Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri

9 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Conrad Shindler, Norman Xiong

12 p.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Ollie Schniederjans, Martin Piller

12:10 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang, Blayne Barber

12:20 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Richy Werenski

12:30 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, David Lingmerth, Brian Gay

12:40 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Scott Brown

12:50 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington, Nick Watney

1 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Matt Every, Steve Stricker

1:10 p.m. -- Ben Crane, Derek Fathauer, Keith Mitchell

1:20 p.m. -- Carl Pettersson, Arjun Atwal, Jamie Lovemark

1:30 p.m. -- Steve Wheatcroft, Shane Bertsch, C.T. Pan

1:40 p.m. -- Ethan Tracy, Will Zalatoris, Dylan Meyer

1:50 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Nicholas Lindheim, Doc Redman

2 p.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Zecheng Dou, Stewart Jolly