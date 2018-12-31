2018 Team Reviews: Team Penske

Team Penske was the only team to have all of its drivers finish in the top 10. (Getty)

With the 2018 season getting further and further in the rearview, it’s time to take a look back at the highs and lows of each Cup Series team in 2018. Team Penske closes us out on the last day of the year.

Points position: 10

Top 10s: 16

Top 5s: 8

Wins: 1

Season highlight: Blaney was the guy in the right place at the right time when Martin Truex Jr. got taken out by a wheel-hopping Jimmie Johnson at the roval. As Truex and Johnson skidded and spun, Blaney drove through for his first win of the season.

Season lowlight: There were a lot of woulda coulda shouldas for Blaney in 2018. He led 145 laps at Martinsville in the spring. Finished third. He led 100 laps early at Bristol in the spring before he got caught up in a crash. He led 54 laps at Kansas and then crashed while side-drafting. He led 121 laps at Bristol in August and finished seventh.

Blaney finished outside the top 30 six different times in 2018. And he was still easily in the playoffs and finished in the top 10. There’s room for improvement here. That’s a fun thing to say when you’re already in the top 10.





Brad Keselowski

Points position: 8

Top 10s: 20

Top 5s: 12

Wins: 3

Season highlight: The three-week stretch in September where Keselowski went from struggling to surging. Keselowski was eighth in the points standings after finishing 16th at Bristol in August and hadn’t won in any of the first 24 races of the season. He then won at Darlington thanks to a fast pit stop, at Indianapolis thanks to some more strategy (Keselowski led nine laps) and then a win at Las Vegas where Keselowski led 75 laps and automatically advanced to the second round.

Season lowlight: Keselowski didn’t get out of the second round of the playoffs. He was 14th at Dover and 27th at Talladega (after running out of gas late) and not good enough at Kansas where he finished sixth. He ended the race 10th in the points standings and only improved two spots before the end of the season.

Keselowski had six DNFs in 2018 and they all were via crashes. Of course, your crash stats get inflated when you crash out at three of the season’s four restrictor plate races.





Joey Logano

Points position: 1

Top 10s: 26

Top 5s: 13

Wins: 3

Season highlight: Kind of obvious, right? Joking aside, Logano was fantastically consistent throughout the 2018 season. He completed 96 percent of the season’s laps and only had 10 races where he finished outside the top 10. While you may hate that a guy with two wins entering the final race of the season won the race to win the title over two guys with eight wins each, Logano was the best driver of anyone in the 2018 playoffs.

He finished fourth, 14th, 10th, third, fifth, eighth, first, third and 37th on the way to Homestead. That crash at Phoenix had no impact as he had won at Martinsville to advance to the title race.

Season lowlight: It’s hard to pick a lowlight from a title-winning season.

