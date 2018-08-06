2018 season to be Laycock's last at William & Mary

(STATS) - Nothing short of a legend. It's what Jimmye Laycock will always be considered at William & Mary.

The nation's longest-tenured Division I head football coach announced Sunday night the 2018 season - his 39th with the Tribe - will be his final one at the Williamsburg, Virginia college.

Laycock, 70, is ranked second in career wins among active D-I coaches with a 245-189-2 record.

"Coaching the William & Mary program is a tremendous honor," he said. "I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program.

"This was, obviously, a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus."

Laycock, who took over the Tribe program in 1980, has coached 24 winning seasons, five conference champions (Yankee, Atlantic-10 and CAA) and 10 NCAA playoff teams. His 2004 and '09 teams reached the FCS semifinals, and his 2010 squad was ranked No. 1 during the regular season.

He will speak at a news conference at William & Mary's Zable Stadium on Monday.