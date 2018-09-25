2018 Ryder Cup: Check out the U.S. uniforms

Team USA’s uniforms. (via Ralph Lauren)

The Ryder Cup tees off later this week, and this remarkable us-vs.-them, team-vs.-team event is unlike anything else in golf. For one thing, every member of each team wears the same uniform, a sharp departure from the individualism we see every other weekend of the year. Ralph Lauren has produced the United States’ uniforms, and they’re on display above.

Golf fans dissect every element of the Ryder Cup, from the players to the lineups, and the unis are no exception. Friday will feature the navy polos with white trousers; Saturday will feature the white polos with pinstriped trousers; and Sunday will have the striped-and-solid polos with white trousers. You fashion types can decide for yourselves which combo you enjoy most.

It could be worse

The gold standard — or, really, burnt orange-and-brown standard — is the 1999 atrocity that the U.S. team wore in Brookline. On the off chance you haven’t seen these beauties, here you go:

And then these drab duds from 2006 at the K Club:

Why aren’t these men smiling? (Getty)

Also making the grim list: the rain gear the U.S. team wore at Celtic Manor:

Phil Mickelson, wet and unhappy. (Getty)

Looks good, right? Well, there was a bit of a problem: the rain gear didn’t keep out the rain. The soaked U.S. players had to resort to hitting merch tents to pick up outfits to keep themselves dry. That’s the bar to clear this year!

The Ryder Cup begins Friday in France at 2 a.m. ET.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

