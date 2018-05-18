2018 Preakness Stakes Odds: Favorites, Contenders, Betting Lines

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 19 from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite at the 1 3?16 mile dirt track, despite a mini-controversy surrounding scratches after the Derby.

Justify's win at the Derby was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.

The weather for Saturday is calling for thunderstorms in the morning with the rain possibly continuing into the early evening. The Kentucky Derby had similar wet conditions.

The Preakness is followed by the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

A full list of odds is below.

1. Quip (12–1)

2. Lone Sailor (15–1)

3. Sporting Chance (30–1)

4. Diamond King (30–1)

5. Good Magic (3–1)

6. Tenfold (20-1)

7. Justify (1–2)?

8. Bravazo (20-1)















The television broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. The undercard will start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Races can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.