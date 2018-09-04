2018 NFL Yahoo Cup includes $1 million prize for perfect lineup

The NFL Yahoo Cup is returning in 2018, and it’s better than ever. How could it possibly get better? Well, we’re offering a $1 million prize to the first person able to select a perfect lineup (official rules).

A perfect lineup is the maximum possible points for that particular week while keeping under the $200 salary cap.

If you’re new to the NFL Yahoo Cup, it’s a single-entry Fantasy Football contest that’s free to enter and has 17 total rounds. Players can compete for their shot at $150,000 in guaranteed prizes over the course of the season, including $50,000 to the overall winner and $1,000 to each weekly winner.

Scoring is cumulative across all rounds (Week 1 through 17), and your two lowest scores will be dropped. So if you forget to draft a team once or just have a really low point total one week, you can still bounce back.

You may join this multi-round contest at any point in the season. After you join, future rounds entries will be reserved for you as you’ll need to draft a new team before each round starts.

Cash prizes will rewarded every week based on the highest weekly scores. The top 16,000 entries overall and top 550 entries per round will share $150,000, with $50,000 to first overall and $1,000 to first per round.

More details on the $1 Million Perfect Lineup:

– Win $1 million if user selects perfect lineup in any round of the Yahoo Cup, which runs all regular season, 17 attempts to win.

– Only one prize available all season, to the first player who achieves a perfect lineup.

– If multiple players hit in the same week, prize will be split accordingly.

– Yahoo Cup entries only: free, single entry, one account per user.

Visit help for more details. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada excluding Quebec, who have reached the age of majority in their respective state/province/territory at the time of entry. Good luck!