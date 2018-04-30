2018 NFL win total projections: Vegas projects Patriots on top, Browns at bottom

Oddsmakers put the Pats&#39; over/under on wins in 2018 at 11, while the Browns&#39; is 5.5, a quantum leap after a winless 2017 season.

Oddsmakers put the Pats' over/under on wins in 2018 at 11, while the Browns' is 5.5, a quantum leap after a winless 2017 season.

It's hardly news when Las Vegas projects that the Patriots will lead the NFL in victories, as Westgate Superbook does in its post-draft 2018 NFL win total projections released Sunday. But it might grab some headlines that the oddsmakers see the Browns making a quantum leap next season.

Of course, these things are relative.

While the Superbook's win total projection for the Patriots, coming off a Super Bowl loss, tops the list at 11, it has the Browns' over/under at 5.5 wins after their winless 2017 season on the heels of a one-win 2016 campaign.

Despite that projected jump, the Browns are at the bottom of Wesgate's list with the Cardinals.

The champion Eagles are a half-win back of the Patriots, with their over/under at 10.5 for 2018, sharing that projection with the Steelers.

Westgate Superbook's 2018 NFL win total projections:

Team

Wins

Patriots

11

Eagles

10.5

Steelers

10.5

Packers

10

Vikings

10

Saints

9.5

Rams

9.5

Falcons

9

Panthers

9

Jaguars

9

Chargers

9

49ers

9

Cowboys

8.5

Texans

8.5

Chiefs

8.5

Ravens

8

Lions

8

Raiders

8

Seahawks

8

Titans

8

Bengals

7

Broncos

7

Redskins

7

Bills

6.5

Colts

6.5

Bears

6.5

Giants

6.5

Buccaneers

6.5

Dolphins

6

Jets

6

Cardinals

5.5

Browns

5.5

