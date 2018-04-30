2018 NFL win total projections: Vegas projects Patriots on top, Browns at bottom
It's hardly news when Las Vegas projects that the Patriots will lead the NFL in victories, as Westgate Superbook does in its post-draft 2018 NFL win total projections released Sunday. But it might grab some headlines that the oddsmakers see the Browns making a quantum leap next season.
Of course, these things are relative.
While the Superbook's win total projection for the Patriots, coming off a Super Bowl loss, tops the list at 11, it has the Browns' over/under at 5.5 wins after their winless 2017 season on the heels of a one-win 2016 campaign.
Despite that projected jump, the Browns are at the bottom of Wesgate's list with the Cardinals.
The champion Eagles are a half-win back of the Patriots, with their over/under at 10.5 for 2018, sharing that projection with the Steelers.
Packers 10
Westgate Superbook's 2018 NFL win total projections:
Team
Wins
Patriots
11
Eagles
10.5
Steelers
10.5
Packers
10
Vikings
10
Saints
9.5
Rams
9.5
Falcons
9
Panthers
9
Jaguars
9
Chargers
9
49ers
9
Cowboys
8.5
Texans
8.5
Chiefs
8.5
Ravens
8
Lions
8
Raiders
8
Seahawks
8
Titans
8
Bengals
7
Broncos
7
Redskins
7
Bills
6.5
Colts
6.5
Bears
6.5
Giants
6.5
Buccaneers
6.5
Dolphins
6
Jets
6
Cardinals
5.5
Browns
5.5