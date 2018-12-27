2018 NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17: NFC nearly set, AFC a mess of possibilities

The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us, and nine teams already are locked in for the playoffs.

But there are multiple scenarios in Week 17 for remaining teams to either clinch berths or snag home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The NFC is nearly set, while a mess of possibilities remain in the AFC.

All 32 teams play Sunday, with playoff possibilities in play from early and late afternoon games as well as Sunday's primetime game (Colts-Titans), the final game of the regular season.

Here are the 2018 NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17 on Sunday:

NFC

Clinched

New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title and home-field advantage

Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title

Chicago Bears – NFC North division title

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth

RAMS (12-3)

vs. San Francisco (4-11), 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)



Rams clinch a first-round bye with:

1) Rams win or tie OR

2) Bears loss or tie



BEARS (11-4)

at Minnesota (8-6-1), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)



Bears clinch a first-round bye with:

1) Bears win + LAR loss

2) Bears loss or tie



VIKINGS (8-6-1)

vs. Chicago (11-4), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)



Vikings clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Vikings win or tie OR

2) Eagles loss or tie



EAGLES (8-7)

at Washington (7-8), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)



Eagles clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Eagles win + Vikings loss

2) Eagles loss or tie



AFC

Clinched

Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth

New England Patriots – AFC East division title

Houston Texans – Playoff berth

CHIEFS (11-4)

vs. Oakland (4-11), 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Chiefs clinch AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) Chiefs win OR

2) Chiefs tie + Chargers loss or tie OR

3) Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie + Texan loss or tie OR

4) Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie + Chiefs clinch at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans







Chiefs clinch AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1) Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie OR

2) Charger loss + Texans loss or tie

3) Charger loss + Chiefs clinch at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans





Chiefs clinch AFC West division title with:

1) Chargers loss OR

2) Chiefs tie + Chargers tie



PATRIOTS (10-5)

vs. New York Jets (4-11), 1 p.m. (CBS)



Patriots clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) Patriots win + Chiefs loss + LAC loss

Patriots clinch a first-round bye with:

1) Patriots win OR

2) Patriots tie + Texans loss or tie OR

3) Ravens loss or tie + Texans loss + Titans loss or tie





TEXANS (10-5)

vs. Jacksonville (5-10), 1 p.m. (CBS)



Texans clinch AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) Texans win + Patriots loss or tie + Chiefs loss + Chargers loss + Texans clinch a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Chiefs

Texans clinch AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:

1) Texans win + Patriots loss or tie OR

2) Texans win + Chiefs loss + Chargers loss + Texans clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Chiefs OR

3) Texans tie + Patriots loss OR

4) Colts-Titans tie + Patriots loss + Ravens win + Texans clinch a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Ravens







Texans clinch AFC South division title with:

1) Texans win or tie OR

2) Colts-Titans tie



RAVENS (9-6)

vs. Cleveland (7-7-1), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)



Ravens clinch AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:

1) Ravens win + Patriots loss + Texans loss + Colts-Titans does not end in a tie OR

2) Ravens win + Patriots loss + Texans loss + Ravens clinch at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans



Ravens clinch AFC North division title with:

1) Ravens win OR

2) Steelers loss OR

3) Ravens tie + Steelers tie





Ravens clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Ravens tie + Colts-Titans tie

CHARGERS (11-4)

at Denver (6-9), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)



Chargers clinch AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) Chargers win + Chiefs loss or tie OR

2) Chargers tie + Chiefs loss



COLTS (9-6)

at Tennessee (9-6), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)



Colts clinch AFC South division title with:

1) Colts win + Texans loss

Colts clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Colts win OR

2) Colts tie + Steelers loss or tie OR

3) Colts tie + Ravens loss





TITANS (9-6)

vs. Indianapolis (9-6), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)



Titans clinch AFC South division title and first-round bye with:

1) Titans win + Texans loss + Patriots loss + Ravens loss or tie

Titans clinch AFC South division title with:

1) Titans win + Texans loss

Titans clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Titans win

STEELERS (8-6-1)

vs. Cincinnati (6-9), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)



Steelers clinch AFC North division title with:

1) Steelers win + Ravens loss or tie OR

2) Steelers tie + Ravens loss



Steelers clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Steelers win + Colts-Titans tie