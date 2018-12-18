2018 NDSU, Eastern Washington results
(STATS) - The 2018 results of No. 1 seed North Dakota State and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington, which will meet in the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas:
No. 1 Seed North Dakota State Bison (14-0)
Sept. 1, Cal Poly, W 49-3
Sept. 15, North Alabama, W 38-7
Sept. 22, Delaware, W 38-10
Sept. 29, South Dakota State, W 21-17
Oct. 6, at UNI, W 56-31
Oct. 13, at Western Illinois, W 34-7
Oct. 20, Illinois State, W 28-14
Oct. 27, at South Dakota, W 59-14
Nov. 3, Youngstown State, W 17-7
Nov. 10, at Missouri State, W 48-7
Nov. 17, Southern Illinois, W 65-17
Dec. 1, Montana State*, W 52-10
Dec. 8, Colgate*, W 35-0
Dec. 14, South Dakota State*, W 44-21
Jan. 5, vs. Eastern Washington*
* - FCS Playoffs
No. 3 Seed Eastern Washington Eagles (12-2)
Sept. 1, Central Washington, W 58-13
Sept. 8, at Northern Arizona, W 31-26
Sept. 15, at Washington State, L 24-59
Sept. 22, Cal Poly, W 70-17
Sept. 29, at Montana State, W 34-17
Oct. 6, Southern Utah, W 55-17
Oct. 13, at Weber State, L 6-14
Oct. 27, Idaho, W, 38-14
Nov. 3, at Northern Colorado, W 48-13
Nov. 10, UC Davis, W 59-20
Nov. 16, at Portland State, W 74-23
Dec. 1, Nicholls*, W 42-21
Dec. 8, UC Davis*, W 34-29
Dec. 15, Maine*, W 50-19
Jan. 5, vs. North Dakota State*
* - FCS Playoffs