2018 NDSU, Eastern Washington results

(STATS) - The 2018 results of No. 1 seed North Dakota State and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington, which will meet in the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas:

No. 1 Seed North Dakota State Bison (14-0)

Sept. 1, Cal Poly, W 49-3

Sept. 15, North Alabama, W 38-7

Sept. 22, Delaware, W 38-10

Sept. 29, South Dakota State, W 21-17

Oct. 6, at UNI, W 56-31

Oct. 13, at Western Illinois, W 34-7

Oct. 20, Illinois State, W 28-14

Oct. 27, at South Dakota, W 59-14

Nov. 3, Youngstown State, W 17-7

Nov. 10, at Missouri State, W 48-7

Nov. 17, Southern Illinois, W 65-17

Dec. 1, Montana State*, W 52-10

Dec. 8, Colgate*, W 35-0

Dec. 14, South Dakota State*, W 44-21

Jan. 5, vs. Eastern Washington*

* - FCS Playoffs

No. 3 Seed Eastern Washington Eagles (12-2)

Sept. 1, Central Washington, W 58-13

Sept. 8, at Northern Arizona, W 31-26

Sept. 15, at Washington State, L 24-59

Sept. 22, Cal Poly, W 70-17

Sept. 29, at Montana State, W 34-17

Oct. 6, Southern Utah, W 55-17

Oct. 13, at Weber State, L 6-14

Oct. 27, Idaho, W, 38-14

Nov. 3, at Northern Colorado, W 48-13

Nov. 10, UC Davis, W 59-20

Nov. 16, at Portland State, W 74-23

Dec. 1, Nicholls*, W 42-21

Dec. 8, UC Davis*, W 34-29

Dec. 15, Maine*, W 50-19

Jan. 5, vs. North Dakota State*

* - FCS Playoffs