2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Regionals teams selected

Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and LSU earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced on Wednesday the 81 teams and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men's Regional tournaments May 14-16.

The Cowboys enter the postseason having won eight team titles in the 2017-'18 season, including a school-record seven straight. However, OSU fell to rival Oklahoma, the defending NCAA champions, at the Big 12 Championship last week.

The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., May 25-30.

RALEIGH REGIONAL

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

Hosted by N.C. State



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Georgia Tech (ACC)



Individuals

BRYAN REGIONAL

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Hosted by Texas A&M



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Texas A&M



Individuals

COLUMBUS REGIONAL

Scarlet Course at Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio

Hosted by Ohio State



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Oklahoma State

Illinois (Big Ten)

Texas Tech

UNLV (Mountain West)

Wake Forest Northwestern

Penn State

Tennessee

Louisville

Jacksonville

Michigan State

Yale (Ivy)

Cleveland State (Horizon)

























Individuals

KISSIMMEE REGIONAL

Reunion Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.

Hosted by UCF



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Vanderbilt

Florida

North Carolina

South Florida (American Athletic)

Kent State (Mid-American)

Arizona

Purdue

Colorado State

St. Mary's UCF

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)

Georgetown (Big East)

Central Connecticut State (Northeast)



























Individuals

NORMAN REGIONAL

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

Hosted by Oklahoma



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Oklahoma (Big 12)



Individuals

STOCKTON REGIONAL

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.

Hosted by University of the Pacific



Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

LSU



Individuals

