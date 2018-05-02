2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Regionals teams selected
Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and LSU earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced on Wednesday the 81 teams and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men's Regional tournaments May 14-16.
The Cowboys enter the postseason having won eight team titles in the 2017-'18 season, including a school-record seven straight. However, OSU fell to rival Oklahoma, the defending NCAA champions, at the Big 12 Championship last week.
The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., May 25-30.
RALEIGH REGIONAL
Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.
Hosted by N.C. State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Georgia Tech (ACC)
Individuals
BRYAN REGIONAL
Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
Hosted by Texas A&M
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Texas A&M
Individuals
COLUMBUS REGIONAL
Scarlet Course at Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio
Hosted by Ohio State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Oklahoma State
Illinois (Big Ten)
Texas Tech
UNLV (Mountain West)
Wake Forest Northwestern
Penn State
Tennessee
Louisville
Jacksonville
Michigan State
Yale (Ivy)
Cleveland State (Horizon)
Individuals
KISSIMMEE REGIONAL
Reunion Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.
Hosted by UCF
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Vanderbilt
Florida
North Carolina
South Florida (American Athletic)
Kent State (Mid-American)
Arizona
Purdue
Colorado State
St. Mary's UCF
Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)
Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)
Georgetown (Big East)
Central Connecticut State (Northeast)
Individuals
NORMAN REGIONAL
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.
Hosted by Oklahoma
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Oklahoma (Big 12)
Individuals
STOCKTON REGIONAL
The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.
Hosted by University of the Pacific
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
LSU
Individuals