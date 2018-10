How the 2018 MLB Playoff Bracket Breaks Down: Full Schedule, Matchups

October baseball is here.

After six months and 162 regular-season games, the 2018 MLB playoffs are upon us and this means that it is time to get your schedule in order so you can catch all of the action.

According to MLB's schedule, the 2018 playoffs will feature no November baseball, even if the World Series goes for seven games. A new champion can be crowned as early as Oct. 27.

Here's everything you need to know for the upcoming postseason.

2018 MLB Postseason Schedule

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

NL Wild Card: Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)



WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

AL Wild Card: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)



THURSDAY, OCT. 4

NLDS Game 1: NL wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)





FRIDAY, OCT. 5

ALDS Game 1: AL wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: NL wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)

NLDS Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)









SATURDAY, OCT. 6

ALDS Game 2: AL wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)





SUNDAY, OCT. 7

NLDS Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at NL wild-card winner, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, TBA (MLB Network or FS1)





MONDAY, OCT. 8

ALDS Game 3: Boston Red Sox at AL wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians, TBA (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Milwaukee Brewers at NL wild-card winner, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 4*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, TBA (FS1)









TUESDAY, OCT. 9

ALDS Game 4*: Boston Red Sox at AL wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians, TBA (TBS)





WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

NLDS Game 5*: NL wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 5*: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (FS1)





THURSDAY, OCT. 11

ALDS Game 5*: AL wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 5*: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)





FRIDAY, OCT. 12

NLCS Game 1: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)



SATURDAY, OCT. 13

ALCS Game 1: AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 2: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)





SUNDAY, OCT. 14

ALCS Game 2: AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)



MONDAY, OCT. 15

NLCS Game 3: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)



TUESDAY, OCT. 16

ALCS Game 3: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 4: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)





WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

ALCS Game 4: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 5*: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)





THURSDAY, OCT. 18

ALCS Game 5*: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)



FRIDAY, OCT. 19

NLCS Game 6*: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)



SATURDAY, OCT. 20

ALCS Game 6*: AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 7*: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)





SUNDAY, OCT. 21

ALCS Game 7*: AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)



TUESDAY, OCT. 23

WS Game 1: Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1, TBA (FOX)



WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

WS Game 2: Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1, TBA (FOX)



FRIDAY, OCT. 26

WS Game 3: Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2, TBA (FOX)



SATURDAY, OCT. 27

WS Game 4: Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2, TBA (FOX)



SUNDAY, OCT. 28

WS Game 5*: Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2, TBA (FOX)



TUESDAY, OCT. 30

WS Game 6*: Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1, TBA (FOX)



WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

WS Game 7*: Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1, TBA (FOX)