2018 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting lines, favorites to win

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is only five days away and there's still no clear favorite, which can only mean one thing: the 144th edition of the Triple Crown's first leg is going to be good.

The odds will likely fluctuate following the post position draw Tuesday morning, but for now the race for favorite status is too close to call. Some sites have Mendelssohn and Justify as co-favorites as of Monday, and most have Bolt d'Oro among the front runners.

The race itself will begin around 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 5 on NBC.

Until then, here are the latest odds from SportsLine, according to CBS Sports.

Keep in mind that this field of 26 will be trimmed to 20 as the week progresses.

2018 Kentucky Derby Odds

Justify (2-1)

Magnum Moon (4-1)

Mendelssohn (9-2)

Bolt d'Oro (5-1)

Good Magic (7-1)

Audible (10-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

My Boy Jack (16-1)

Enticed (18-1)

Solomini (20-1)

Instilled Regard (20-1)

Noble Indy (24-1)

Hofburg (30-1)

Lone Sailor (40-1)

Flameaway (40-1)

Combatant (40-1)

Free Drop Billy (40-1)

Promises Fulfilled (50-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Strike Power (50-1)

Restoring Hope (50-1)

Firenze Fire (60-1)

Snapper Sinclair (75-1)

Dream Baby Dream (100-1)