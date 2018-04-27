2018 Giro d'Italia: When, where, how to watch
As the month of April comes to an end, cycling fans know it's almost time for the seasonal peak of their favorite sport.
The Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy in English) is the first of Europe's three biggest cycling events — alongside the Tour de France and Vuelta a España — and kicks off a summer for all fans of these races to enjoy.
This year's edition of the great Italian race will be the 101st iteration of the event which began in 1909 (the race was postponed during each of the two World Wars). The Giro will start in Jerusalem with a 9.7 km (6 mile) individual time trial and then is followed by two stages in Israel. Cyclists will then have a rest day before 18 stages in Italy before the finish in Rome.
The start in Jerusalem marks just the 13th time that the race will start outside of Italy.
Reigning Giro champion Tom Dumoulin will return to defend his title with Team Sunweb.
Giro d'Italia 2018
When: May 4-27
Location: Begins in Jerusalem and ends in Rome
Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)
Race Route
Stage
Date, time (ET)
Course
Distance
Type
1
May 4, 5:40 a.m.
Jerusalem (Israel)
9.7 km (6 mi)
Individual Time Trial
2
May 5, 5:40 a.m.
Haifa (Israel) – Tel Aviv (Israel)
167 km (104 mi)
Flat stage
3
May 6, 4:20 a.m.
Be'er Sheva (Israel) – Eilat (Israel)
233 km (145 mi)
Hilly stage
--
May 7
REST DAY
4
May 8
Catania – Caltagirone
191 km (119 mi)
Hilly stage
5
May 9, 6:05 a.m.
Agrigento – Santa Ninfa
152 km (94 mi)
Hilly stage
6
May 10
Caltanissetta – Mount Etna
163 km (101 mi)
Mountain stage
7
May 11
Pizzo – Praia a Mare
159 km (99 mi)
Flat stage
8
May 12
Praia a Mare – Montevergine
209 km (130 mi)
Mountain stage
9
May 13
Pesco Sannita – Gran Sasso
224 km (139 mi)
Mountain stage
--
May 14
REST DAY
10
May 15
Penne – Gualdo Tadino
239 km (149 mi)
Hilly stage
11
May 16
Assisi – Osimo
156 km (97 mi)
Hilly stage
12
May 17
Osimo – Imola
213 km (132 mi)
Hilly stage
13
May 18
Ferrara – Nervesa della Battaglia
180 km (112 mi)
Flat stage
14
May 19
San Vito al Tagliamento – Monte Zoncolan
181 km (112 mi)
Mountain stage
15
May 20
Tolmezzo – Sappada
176 km (109 mi)
Mountain stage
--
May 21
REST DAY
16
May 22
Trento – Rovereto
34.5 km (21 mi)
Individual time trial
17
May 23
Riva del Garda – Iseo
155 km (96 mi)
Hilly stage
18
May 24
Abbiategrasso – Prato Nevoso
196 km (122 mi)
Mountain stage
19
May 25
Venaria Reale – Bardonecchia
181 km (112 mi)
Mountain stage
20
May 26
Susa – Cervinia
214 km (133 mi)
Mountain stage
21
May 27
Rome – Rome
118 km (73 mi)
Flat stage
Giro facts
The Giro d’Italia 2018 will be the 101st running of the race. Fifteen of the last 21 editions have crowned an Italian rider, including Vincenzo Nibali in 2013 and 2016.
This edition of the race will start in Israel (stages 1-3), the first time the race has started outside Europe. The first stage is a 9.7km individual time trial in Jerusalem.
The 2018 race is set to be 3,562.9 km long, the second longest edition since the 2001 race (3,609.1 km in 2017).
In 2017 Tom Dumoulin became the first Dutch winner of the Giro, while Fernando Gaviria became the first Colombian to win the points jersey in any Grand Tour race.
The last rider to win the Giro D’Italia and pick up more than two stage victories along the way was Ivan Basso in 2006 (three stage wins).
Fausto Coppi (1940) is the youngest ever rider to win the Giro d’Italia at 20 years & 8 months, whereas Fiorenzo Magni (1955) is the oldest at 34 years & 6 months.
This will be Chris Froome’s third entry at the Giro. He finished 32nd in 2009 while riding for Barloworld. In 2010, with Sky, he was disqualified after seen holding onto a police motorbike.
If Froome wins the Giro he’ll be the seventh rider to win all three Grand Tours (Anquetil, Contador, Gimondi, Hinault, Merckx, Nibali) and the third rider to hold all three titles in a 12 month period (Merckx, Hinault).
Tom Dumoulin is aiming to become the first rider since Miguel Indurain in 1992-1993 to win back to back editions of the Giro. Since his win in 2017 he has picked up just three other victories in individual races, the 2017 BinckBank Tour as well as the National and World ITT Championships.
Adam Hansen has entered and finished a record 19 consecutive Grand Tours; this will be the 20th. He is still waiting for a first top 50 GC finish (26 Grand Tour starts) although he does have two stage wins (Giro stage 7 2013, Vuelta stage 19 2014).
The last two winners of the Mountains Classification in the Giro have been Spanish Team Sky riders named Mikel: Mikel Nieve in 2016 and Mikel Landa in 2017. Italian riders had won this prize in seven of the previous nine editions.