2018 Gifts for Golfers: Last-Minute Gift Ideas

The holiday season always flies by faster than expected. Christmas is less than a week away, but there is still time to pick up some last-minute gifts for golfers on your list. Check out these golf gift ideas that will arrive by December 24.

Keep in mind that the USPS deadline for first-class and priority mail service is Thursday, December 20 and the 22nd for priority express service. December 20 is also the cutoff for UPS 2nd day air service. FedEx's last day for Express shipments to be delivered by Christmas is December 18. If you're more the Amazon type, you can order with standard shipping up until the 18th.

Prime members have until December 22 for free two-day shipping. The site also advertises free one-day shipping for prime members so that you can order up until Sunday, December 23 or even same-day delivery on the 24th, but that might be cutting it close for even the most last-minute shoppers.

Seamus

Specialty golf shops typically have a strict cut off for holiday shipping about 10 days prior to the big day, but Seamus understands the last-minute nature the majority of us have. The company is guaranteeing UPS Air services to deliver items by 12/24. USPS orders are not guaranteed, but you'll have a better chance the sooner you shop. Ball marks or bag tags can be purchased up until 12/21 at 3pm EST. Headcovers take a little more time, so you'll only have until 12/18 and will have to pay a production rush fee.



Available at seamusgolf.com

Electric Eyewear

Select styles of Electric eyewear are eligible for Amazon Prime, so if you're a Prime member you can take advantage of that free two-day shipping. The Dude glasses have a lot of retro style paired with the company's trusted eye protection. The Grilamid frames make for an extremely durable construction and the lenses have 100 percent UV protection and 98 percent blue light protection so your eyes can rest easy whenever the sun decides to come back. For more traditional eyewear types, the Nashville XL is a shape that will flatter just about any face. In a variety of colors, gloss black looks luxe while the tortoise has a regal feel. It's a brand to trust, a style that will please and the shipping speed you need.



Buy Electric Dude Sunglasses Now: $100

Buy Electric Nashville XL Sunglasses Now: $53



Lululemon

The activewear brand is offering free shipping and returns. Also if you order by 12/21, you'll receive your items by 12/24. These men's and women's down vests are a great gift idea for golfers or anyone who needs to stay warm this holiday season. The men's vest folds down to fit into its own pocket to make for a great travel piece, or even just to fit into the pocket of your golf bag. The water-repellent fabric is insulated with lightweight goose down that is certified to the Responsible Down Standard. The women's version comes in both fun and practical colors and a Primaloft insulation they'll feel the warmth in.



Buy Lululemon Men's Pack It Down Vest: $168

Buy Lululemon Women's Down For It All Vest: $148



EiR

Quick Amazon Prime shipping is the only thing that could make this natural skincare brand an even more appealing gift. The waterproof Surf Mud has a SPF 30 that will also hydrate the skin. The portable tin will slip right into a pocket of their golf bag and the simple, all natural recipe smells great. For the more skincare conscious, the Eir Face Rescue nighttime facial moisturizer is made with Elderflower-infused oils that are known for their regenerative qualities. The Eir Deodorant Stick might send the message to the gift receiver that you think they stink, but the convenience and natural makeup is something they'll appreciate regardless.



Buy Eir All Natural Surf Mud: $24

Buy Eir Face Rescue: $45

Buy Eir Natural Pitted Deodorant Stick: $27





Nike

Nike offers two-day shipping for $5 if you are a NikePlus Member. So you can get these cool flannel golf hats under the tree in time. The cozy fabric puts a stylish spin on the traditional AeroBill cap. They are available in a trendy light gray and classic black for both men and women, with an additional burgundy colorway also available for the ladies.



Buy Nike Men's AeroBill Classic 99 Golf Hat: $28

Buy Nike Women's Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 Golf Hat: $26



Stitch

Get non-personalized orders from Stitch delivered before the holidays. This lightweight Resort SL1 Bag is ultra lightweight and stylish. The clean white outer is stain resistant and fully waterproof. It's got an insulated pocket for a beverage, a lined pocket for valuables and two side saddle pockets.

Available at stitchgolf.com

Garmin

Order the Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch from BestBuy by 12/20 to ensure pre-holiday arrival, plus the free shipping deal doesn't hurt either. This touchscreen watch tracks distance, shots and swings with precision and has a sleek, modern look. It comes pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses, but also acts as a fitness watch by tracking activity throughout the day.



BUY NOW: $500

Rhoback

Rhoback is a cool new brand with a ton of style. Made for active guys and loved by golfers, the brand is inspired by Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs—and if you've ever met one of these cool pups, you'll understand why. The shirts are moisture wicking with a comfortable and ultra breathable material, that also has a UPF 40 sun protection built in. The shirts are tagless for additional comfort and has a unique two-stripe logo on the back. Priority shipping for an extra $18 gets the items shipped just in time.



Shop Rhoback The Fairway Boy Golf Shirt: $79

GolfBalls.com

Normally we'd advise against a gift like customized golf balls because they usually end up going to waste, but this company can customize the golf balls golfers actually use. So you can put a sentimental or funny image on a dozen Pro V1s and the company guarantees they'll arrive before Christmas (as of 12/17).



Available at golfballs.com

Bose

Bose will deliver your gifts by 12/24 if you buy before noon on 12/20. The QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones have unparallelled noise-cancelling abilities and superior comfort. It's a gift they'll definitely use all year long from travel to range sessions, these bluetooth headphones will really come in handy.



Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones: $300

Peter Millar

Shop Peter Millar golf clothes on Nordstrom and get free standard shipping until 12/18. You can also order up until 12/22 to receive items by Christmas, with next-day shipping fees. This cotton-silk blend sweater is bright, extremely comfortable and the fun color options are a great way to brighten up winter staples.



Buy Peter Millar Crown Quarter Zip Sweater Now: $155

Adidas

Rainpants might not be the most glamorous gift, but they're sure to be appreciated when your favorite golfer gets stuck in a storm come April. These Adidas Climaproof golf rainpants are seam-sealed, have front pockets and adjustable Velco tabs. The fit is snug, without clinging and they'll fit easily over just about any golf pant and shoe.



Buy Adidas Climaproof Golf Rain Pants: $120

Stance Socks

The shorter version of the Stance Jack Nicklaus Golf Socks, these socks have excellent support coupled with a stylish design. The toe closure is seamless for ultimate comfort and it's got arch support with a ton of cushion. The low cut design is great for a no-show look and Dicks Sporting Goods is guaranteeing shipping by the holidays as long as you order by 12/20.



Buy Stance Men's Jack Nicklaus Low Cut Golf Socks Now: $14

Blunt Golf Umbrella

This umbrella is on the pricier side, but well worth the investment. It's designed to withstand winds up to 72 mph and is extremely durable. The fiberglass shaft will protect you from lightning and the 57" diameter will keep you dry.



Buy Blunt Golf Umbrella Now: $140

Under Armour

This belt is ultra useful with two color options in one. It's reversible to have gray on one side and navy on the other. That way you won't have an excuse to not match your belt to your pants.



Buy Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Reversible Golf Belt Now: $20

Puma

These shoes are ultra comfortable, pumped with cushion and responsive rubber. The mesh upper makes for a breathable wear that's also ultra stylish. The spikeless design is versatile so you don't have to pack a pair of shoes to change into for the drive home.



Buy Puma Men's Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoes Now: $80

