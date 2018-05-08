2018 FCS vs. FBS: CAA Football

(STATS) - CAA Football is usually at the forefront of FCS success versus FBS teams, so the 2018 season figures to offer more of the same.

A power conference in the FCS, the CAA has 36 all-time wins against the FBS, including seven in the last five years. That includes James Madison (East Carolina) and New Hampshire (Georgia Southern) last year.

Those two wins helped the FCS to nine overall last season. As teams in the subdivision seek to make their mark again in this year's 111 matchups, here's a look at the ones involving CAA teams:

The Matchups (12) - Albany: Pittsburgh (Sept. 1); Elon: South Florida (Sept. 1); James Madison: North Carolina State (Sept. 1); Maine: Western Kentucky (Sept. 8) and Central Michigan (Sept. 22); New Hampshire: Colorado (Sept. 15); Rhode Island: Connecticut (Sept. 15); Richmond: Virginia (Sept. 1); Stony Brook: Air Force (Sept. 1); Towson: Wake Forest (Sept. 8); Villanova: Temple (Sept. 1); William & Mary: Virginia Tech (Sept. 8)

Glamour Game - James Madison at North Carolina State (Sept. 1). The three-time defending CAA champ and 2016 FCS champ/2017 FCS runner-up is seeking to beat an FBS opponent for the third time in four years. The host Wolfpack are bringing back a number of key players from a 9-4 team - their winningest season since 2010.

Upset Alert - Villanova at Temple (Sept. 1). The Mayor's Cup is on the line in this Philadelphia rivalry. Temple won 16-13 last year to take a 16-15-2 series lead before Villanova's season unraveled with a slew of key injuries. With some of the medical redshirts back, coach Mark Ferrante's Wildcats will have a strong team.

Notable - Delaware is not playing an FBS opponent for the first time since 2012. … Richmond and Virginia will meet for the 34th time. The Spiders, behind then-quarterback Kyle Lauletta, opened the 2016 season with a 37-20 win at UVa. … Playing two FBS opponents for the fourth straight season, Maine is meeting Western Kentucky and Central Michigan for the first time. Other first-time meetings: Albany-Pittsburgh, New Hampshire-Colorado, Stony Brook-Air Force and Towson-Wake Forest. … Rhode Island and UConn are squaring off for the 94th time, but it's the first meeting since 2009. Most of the games occurred before UConn transitioned to the FBS level in 2000. … Although Elon and South Florida have met three times previously, USF's 28-13 win in 2007 was the only one when the Bulls were an FBS program. … William & Mary is 18-41-4 all-time against Virginia Tech. Tribe coach Jimmye Laycock, who has 245 career wins entering his 39th season, is 0-8 against the Hokies.