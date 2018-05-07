2018 FCS vs. FBS: Big South Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) is surrounded by Charleston Southern players, including linebackers Solomon Brown, left, J.D. Sosebee (5) and defensive lineman Johnny Robinson (18), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

(STATS) - While Big South football remains in transition, one of the best ways the conference can gain acclaim is with a win or two over FBS opposition.

The Big South has played a part in the FCS success this decade with six wins over the FBS, but only one of the upsets involves a program that's still in the conference (Gardner-Webb beat Ohio 38-37 in overtime in 2010).

FCS programs earned nine wins last season. As they seek to make their mark again in this year's 111 matchups, here's a look at the ones involving Big South teams:

The Matchups (5) - Campbell: Coastal Carolina (Sept. 15); Charleston Southern: Florida (Sept. 1); Gardner-Webb: Appalachian State (Sept. 22); Kennesaw State: Georgia State (Aug. 30); Monmouth: Eastern Michigan (Aug. 31)

Glamour Game - Charleston Southern at Florida (Sept. 1). The Buccaneers' first game against an SEC opponent was a 62-3 loss to Florida in The Swamp to open the 2009 season. They're 0-6 overall versus SEC teams and 0-19 against full FBS members.

Upset Alert - Kennesaw State at Georgia State (Aug. 30). Georgia State opened last season with a home loss to Tennessee State and defending Big South champ Kennesaw State is even better than Tennessee State. This is the fourth-year program Owls' first game against an FBS opponent.

Notable - Campbell's trip to Coastal Carolina is its first matchup against an FBS opponent. Coastal is coming off a 3-9 record in its first FBS season. ... The last time Gardner-Webb faced Appalachian State in 2007, the Mountaineers were on their way to becoming the first FCS program to win a third straight national title. They became an FBS program in 2014. ... Monmouth's season-opening trip to Eastern Michigan marks its third all-time FBS game - each against a Mid-American Conference team. ... Not playing FBS opponents are Presbyterian, which is starting its penultimate season in the Big South, and Hampton and North Alabama, which are classified as FCS independents in a transition year before they join the Big South in 2019.