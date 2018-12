2018 FCS Playoffs

2018 NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

(Campus sites until championship game)

(All times ET)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne (9-3) 31, Towson (7-5) 10

Wofford (9-3) 19, Elon (6-5) 7

Southeast Missouri (9-3) 28, Stony Brook (7-5) 14

James Madison (9-3) 20, Delaware (7-5) 6

Montana State (8-4) 35, Incarnate Word (6-5) 14

Nicholls (9-3) 49, San Diego (9-3) 30

UNI (7-5) 16, Lamar (7-5) 13

Jacksonville State (9-3) 34, ETSU (8-4) 27

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, Dec. 1

No. 1 seed North Dakota State (12-0) 51, Montana State (8-5) 10

No. 2 seed Weber State (10-2) 48, Southeast Missouri (9-4) 23

No. 3 seed Eastern Washington (10-2) 42, Nicholls (9-4) 21

No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (11-1) 13, Wofford (9-4) 10

No. 5 seed South Dakota State (9-2) 51, Duquesne (9-4) 6

No. 6 seed UC Davis (10-2) 23, UNI (7-6) 16

No. 7 seed Maine (9-3) 55, Jacksonville State (9-4) 27

No. 8 seed Colgate (10-1) 23, James Madison (9-4) 20

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 7

No. 7 seed Maine (10-3) 23, No. 2 seed Weber State (10-3) 18

Saturday, Dec. 8

No. 1 seed North Dakota State (13-0) 35, No. 8 seed Colgate (10-2) 0

No. 5 seed South Dakota State (9-2) at No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (11-1)

No. 6 seed UC Davis (10-2) at No. 3 seed Eastern Washington (10-2)

SEMIFINALS

Friday, Dec. 14

Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 15

Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Jan. 5

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN2)