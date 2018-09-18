2018 Fantasy Hockey draft prep: Should you take a chance on these injured players?

Joe Thornton’s age and injury history might be catching up to him. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

You see it all throughout fantasy sports: injuries to stars derailing a once-promising season. In a game like fantasy hockey, it’s not only smart to be able to weigh injury risks, it’s necessary. Knowing how to analyze an injury — when it’s safe to draft a battered player or stay away from a star returning from a medical absence — can be the difference between a win and a loss.

Here are a few players dealing with injuries to play close attention to as we head into Fantasy Hockey draft season.

Joe Thornton, C, San Jose Sharks

A year after playing four postseason games with a severely injured knee, the Sharks center was unable to make an improbable return in 2018. In January, Thornton tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medical collateral ligament (MCL), which caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Surgery was required, though the problem didn’t stop San Jose from resigning the veteran to a one-year deal.

Thornton has required ACL and MCL repairs to both his knees over the last 16 months. His left knee — the joint injured in 2017 — is reportedly feeling great and should be fine. His right knee is also improved, though the team may manage his time on the ice early on. Given his age and injury history, Thornton will enter the year a talented yet risky fantasy option.

Sean Couturier, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Couturier appeared to be on track following his rehab for a torn MCL sustained late last season. However, he re-injured the knee in an exhibition game in August and is expected to be a limited participant in the early stages of training camp. Couturier initially injured the knee during the playoffs but avoided surgery. The latest injury is reportedly similar in nature but occurred in a different location. However, it sounds like he avoided any significant cartilage damage and surgery will not be necessary. Look for the 25-year-old to be healthy for the start of the season and have a chance to build on last year’s success.

Robby Fabbri, C, St. Louis Blues

The Blues forward hasn’t played meaningful hockey since February of 2017. Fabbri tore his ACL after a hard check into the boards and re-injured the surgically-repaired ligament seven months later. He was cleared to take part in training camp and will look to continue the promising start to his career. Unlike the grizzled Thornton, Fabbri has youth on his side, giving him an advantage in recovery. He will carry an elevated level of risk but could be a nice late-round flier.

Martin Hanzal, C, Dallas Stars

Hanzal’s initial season in Dallas was a letdown as injuries hindered his productivity. He was bothered early by an ankle injury, but it was a lingering back problem that ultimately ended his campaign. Hanzal underwent spinal fusion surgery; a procedure commonly used to stabilize vertebrae of the back and help with disc-related problems. He is expected to miss the start of the season but could be back in action by late November. While the return-to-play rate following lower-back surgery is relatively high, studies have shown a dip in performance post-injury. Scale back your expectations for now.

Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks

A pair of injuries ended Boeser’s rookie season, but he’s healthy and primed for another big year. A wrist injury limited him early on before a fractured back cost him the final 16 games of the season. Boeser broke the transverse process of one his vertebrae, and while the injury is significant, it’s not career-threatening. The transverse processes of the spine help with movement, serve as anchor sites for ligaments and muscles, and help protect the back from trauma. They are not involved in weight bearing, and an injured player can often return to action relatively quickly. Boeser looked sharp in summer league play and should be a safe investment.

Sven Baertschi, LW, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks re-signed Baertschi to a three-year deal in the offseason. The team’s multi-year commitment is a good sign they aren’t concerned with last year’s shoulder injury. Baertschi suffered a separated shoulder and didn’t play in Vancouver’s final 17 outings. The term “shoulder separation” is used to describe an injury to the acromioclavicular (AC) joint, the spot where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade. AC sprains occur in varying degrees with some severe cases requiring surgery. Fortunately, Baertschi did not require a trip to the operating room and should be ready to go for training camp.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, New York Rangers

Shattenkirk only appeared in 46 games last year after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. The menisci are the shock absorbers of the knee, but their positioning leaves them vulnerable to injury. Surgery can be carried out to remove or repair the damaged cartilage. It appears Shattenkirk was able to undergo a repair, meaning the injury site was sutured and not excised. He should be cleared in time for training camp.

Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens

Weber had hoped to spend the offseason rehabbing his right foot following surgery to repair a torn tendon. Unfortunately, a second surgery — this time to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee — derailed those plans. Now Weber is set to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery. The two surgeries have left Weber without a healthy leg to stand on, setting up a tough road back. As a result, the veteran rearguard’s fantasy value has taken a significant hit.

Brian Elliott, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Elliott’s disappointing 2018 season ended after he underwent core muscle surgery. In years past, Elliott’s injury may have been described as a sports hernia, which is a misleading catch-all term for a specific injury to the abdominal and groin area. However, the procedure has evolved and fortunately comes with a high success rate. Look for Elliott to be in goal to start the year.

Cory Schneider, G, New Jersey Devils

Schneider opted for surgery for his chronic hip problem, having the cartilage in the area repaired. The surgery was performed in May and reportedly carried a five-month recovery period. However, he remains without a definitive timeline and could be limited to start the season. Hip labrum repairs are complex injuries and Schneider’s history of groin issues further complicates the situation. Fantasy owners will want to consider all options in net before committing to Schneider.

