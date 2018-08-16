At a position with as much depth as wide receiver, it’s never difficult to highlight a bunch of sleeper picks on your draft cheat sheet. But actually picking all the right breakout WRs? That’s a different story. The difference between finding a slightly undervalued receiver in the rankings and a true breakout player can make or break some fantasy football drafts.

Our wide receiver sleepers for 2018 are made up of players who will hit or miss. There are plenty of underdrafted rookies, second-year talents, and forgettable veterans who may put it all together and be this year’s surprise breakouts. Or they could end up spending a big chunk of the year on the bench. There’s just no knowing exactly how these wild cards are going to perform.

Be warned: Consistent receivers are notoriously tricky to find outside the top 20, but these guys will at least give you a chance to find a quality player who could be good for a handful of starts, particularly during bye weeks.

2018 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Wide Receivers

Josh Doctson, Redskins

Doctson missed almost all of his rookie season after straining his Achilles', so 2017 was realistically his first year at full strength against NFL competition. By the end of the year, Doctson became more of a red-zone threat, receiving 15 targets, 11 of which came in the final two months of the season, and scoring four times. He finished the year with 502 yards and six scores. Doctson isn’t getting as much love as he deserves for the upcoming season. With a more accurate red-zone passer, Alex Smith, in the fold, Doctson could have a chance to score more. Near the goal line, Doctson will probably be one of the team's top targets because of his 6-2 size. Touchdown threats are always nice to have in fantasy, and it’s possible that Doctson could end up scoring far more than many anticipate.

Allen Hurns, Cowboys

People forget that Hurns had a 1,000-yard, 10-TD season his second year in the NFL after being an undrafted free agent. He's tapered off the past two seasons, recording fewer than 500 yards in each campaign with only five total scores, but part of that is related to the fact that he missed 11 games. The Cowboys don’t have much receiving talent, and there is a wide open competition for their No. 1 receiver spot. Hurns should be favored because of his combination of experience and ability. If he does earn that role, he could a good chunk of the 132 targets that went to Dez Bryant last season. Coincidentally enough, 132 is the number of targets that Hurns has seen … over the past two seasons. With more balls coming his way, Hurns could be productive, and he’s coming cheap in drafts for a potential No. 1 receiver. If he develops chemistry with Dak Prescott, he really could rise in the rankings during the preseason.

Chris Hogan, Patriots

With Brandin Cooks now with the Rams, Danny Amendola in Miami, and Julian Edelman suspended to start the season, the Patriots needs somebody to step up besides Rob Gronkowski. Hogan is the best bet to do that. He missed about half the season due to a shoulder injury last year, but he still managed to tie for the second-most red-zone targets on the team (14). Tom Brady likes to spread the ball around, but it may take him some time before he trusts new targets like Jordan Matthews. If Hogan can get off to a fast start in the first four weeks of the season, he may become Brady’s No. 2 option. Brady will be looking for a second receiver to step up, especially in the wake of Amendola’s departure. While not the same type of slot receiver as Adelman or Edelman (Matthews fits that bill a little more), Hogan is still the natural “next man up” for more targets, so it should be easy to trust him as a sleeper, especially for the first four weeks.

Corey Davis, Titans

Last year's No. 5-overall pick struggled with hamstring injuries as a rookie and was limited to only 11 games. Davis has the pedigree of a top pick and a solid 6-3 frame that should make him a red-zone weapon. He didn’t catch any touchdowns last season, but he should have a chance to do more in 2018. The arrival of Matt LaFleur as the offensive coordinator will give the Titans a more inventive offense than Mike Mularkey’s exotic smashmouth units. That will open up the game a bit more for Marcus Mariota to find his receivers. Davis, if healthy, should have a good chance to become Mariota’s No. 1 target with Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews helping to open up the field around him. Again, any time you can get a potential No. 1 receiver cheap, you have to do it, and Davis is as good a sleeper as any.

Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

Before last season, Goodwin wasn’t thought of as anything more than a backup at the NFL level. The former USA track and field star was a fast player, but he wasn’t necessarily a receiving weapon. That changed in San Francisco where Goodwin became the top option for Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense. Goodwin nearly eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark and was 10th in the league in air yards. Goodwin is likely to reprise his role as the top pass catching option and could have more open space with Pierre Garcon back. And if Garoppolo makes strides, then Goodwin could really be in for a great season.

Danny Amendola, Dolphins

Amendola is going to be the middle-of-the-field replacement for Jarvis Landry. That may not sound too promising, but Amendola is a lot better than people give him credit for. He averaged better than 10 yards per catch in four of his five seasons with the Patriots and caught 73.7 percent of his targets over the past three years. He should be a sure-handed option for Ryan Tannehill, and that’s something that Tannehill loves. Given that the Dolphins have to replace Landry’s 112 receptions from last year, it seems quite possible that Amendola could have a big season. He could be in position to snag more than 65 balls for the first time since 2010, so that potential increase in volume may make him a consistent threat to generate yardage, especially if he can establish himself as Tannehill’s favorite receiver. Health is an issue, but Amendola could be a PPR machine if he stays in one piece.

Cameron Meredith, Saints

The former Bear had a very good season in 2016 when he performed well as a high-end No. 2 receiver. However, he was let go this offseason after missing the ‘17 campaign with a torn ACL and MCL. Meredith has plenty of upside, and he projects to be a great fit in the Saints offense. New Orleans need someone to replace the departed Willie Snead, and while Meredith won’t be a slot player, he can play outside while Ted Ginn sees more action on the inside. Thanks to Drew Brees’s great ball placement, Meredith should be able to catch a lot of passes. His 6-3 frame should make him a red-zone threat, especially in a run-heavy offense that will get a chance to throw some one-on-one jump balls to outside receivers. Meredith has a legitimate chance to set career highs in yardage and touchdowns, so he shouldn’t be a forgotten man across from Michael Thomas.

Mike Williams, Chargers

Williams dealt with back and knee injuries that kept him sidelined for a good chunk of his rookie campaign. He missed six games overall, made just one start, and only saw action on 22 percent of his snaps. With a full offseason to get healthy, Williams should have a good chance to emerge as a contributor on the Chargers offense. Aside from Keenan Allen, the Chargers don’t have a lot of proven weaponry. Tight end Hunter Henry was lost for the season to a torn ACL and the Chargers only have Virgil Green as a possible replacement. Williams has a chance to emerge as a No. 2 overall target with the Chargers and could become a red-zone threat given the team’s lack of depth at tight end and Williams’ 6-4 frame. For these reasons, Williams qualifies as a sleeper and definitely has upside.

Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

With Allen Robinson now in Chicago and Allen Hurns in Dallas, the No. 2 receiver spot across from Marqise Lee is wide open for the Jaguars. While many of the young Jaguars could challenge for the spot, Westbrook should have a great chance to win it. Westbrook amassed 51 targets in just seven games last year, so it’s clear that Blake Bortles likes him. Had he not missed missed the first nine games of the season due to a core muscle injury, it’s possible that Westbrook could have emerged as a top target in a larger sample size. Right now, the smaller sample is scaring some away, but make no mistake. Westbrook is a very good receiver and he will see a lot of targets in the Jaguars offense. Donte Moncrief also looms as a potential sleeper if he can lock down a starting job.

Paul Richardson, Redskins

The Redskins gave Richardson a five-year, $40-million contract this offseason. That should tell you a lot about their faith in him. The Redskins are looking to trust Richardson as a potential top target, and they could be trying to recreate their dynamic receiving corps from 2016. Richardson will be taking over the DeSean Jackson role in the Washington offense that was never properly replaced last season. Richardson has game-breaking speed like Jackson, but his body control and catch radius is better than the one-trick pony who is now with the Buccaneers. Jackson totaled 1,005 yards and four scores in his final season with Washington, and seeing Richardson put up similar numbers wouldn’t be a surprise. It’s also worth noting that Alex Smith developed a rapport with Tyreek Hill as a deep threat in Kansas City. Richardson is the Redskins's version of Hill, so Smith may target Richardson on deep routes early in the season. Richardson’s fit in Washington just seems like a very good one, and he has the chance to emerge as a No. 1 receiver.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons

Ridley is joining an Atlanta offense that already has Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. That should give him plenty of opportunities to find open space, and it will also place him in a pass-happy offense. Even in the run-oriented Alabama offense in college, he was a big-play threat, averaging 15.3 yards per catch in his final year with the Crimson Tide. If Matt Ryan can regain some of the momentum from his MVP campaign in 2016, Ridley could see a lot of targets and become the team’s No. 2 receiver. Either way, Ridley will have a chance to be a role player on the Falcons offense, and he should be productive as a rookie.

Kenny Golladay, Lions

The Lions already have two very good receivers on their offense in Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. That said, both are different players than Golladay. The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois will have a chance to take on a larger role in the Lions offense after they parted with Eric Ebron, who served as their third pass-catching option and a red zone target last season. Golladay averaged 17 yards per catch which would have been fourth best in the league among qualified players (Golladay was just two catches away from hitting the qualifying mark). He also has a huge 6-4 frame that should give him a chance to be a playmaker in the red zone, where he may take on some of the 12 red-zone targets Ebron got last season.

Geronimo Allison, Packers

During his rookie year in 2016, Allison played in 17 percent of the Packers snaps. Last year, that number nearly doubled to 33 percent. With Jordy Nelson gone, Allison will take on more of a prominent role with the Packers and could do a bit more with extra playing time. He caught 23 passes for 253 yards while mostly working with Brett Hundley last year, so with Aaron Rodgers, Allison is a candidate for a big jump in production.

D.J. Moore, Panthers

Moore was the first receiver off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft and will have a chance to be the No. 1 receiver on the Panthers, though Devin Funchess is currently penciled into that role. Moore averaged 13.9 yards per reception at Maryland and had his best season in 2017, logging 80 catches, eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark, and grabbing a career-best eight touchdowns. It may take him some time to get into the NFL groove, but Cam Newton will learn to love throwing to him.

Cole Beasley, Cowboys

Beasley has been a solid slot man for the Cowboys and should continue to serve as a security blanket for Dak Prescott. After the departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten, the Cowboys will be looking for someone to step up and catch a lot of passes. Beasley had a very productive 2016 when he logged 75 catches, 833 yards, and five touchdowns. He regressed last season, but perhaps with more opportunities and targets, he will become a threat. He's a sleeper to keep an eye on, especially in PPR leagues.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Godwin had a very good rookie season for the Buccaneers in 2017. He caught 34 targets for 525 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. With DeSean Jackson falling on the depth chart, Godwin should get a chance to start, making him a prime breakout candidate for 2018.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

The Seahawks don’t have an established No. 2 wide receiver, and Lockett, who always seems to wind up on these sleepers lists, could challenge for that role. Lockett had 555 yards and 188 yards after the catch last season, but he only has scored three times as a receiver in the past two seasons. He figures to see more than the 10 red-zone targets he got last year with Jimmy Graham gone, and he has more familiarity with Russell Wilson than newcomers Jaron Brown and Brandon Marshall. Plus, he offers a bit of upside with his special teams return ability, as he has three return touchdowns in three seasons. This could (maybe) finally be the year for Lockett.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals

Kirk was a second-round pick by the Cardinals. He totaled at least 919 yards and seven touchdowns in all three of his seasons at Texas A&M. The Cardinals are looking for a slot-based weapon and Kirk could fit the bill. He could become the de facto No. 2 receiver on the offense, replacing John and Jaron Brown, but he’ll first have to develop chemistry with both Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen to start the season. Chad Williams, J.J. Nelson, and Brice Butler are also fighting for targets behind Larry Fitzgerald, and whoever wins the job could have fantasy appeal.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Gallup caught 100 passes for 1,418 yards during his final season at Colorado State. He joins a Cowboys team that is desperate for someone to start across from Allen Hurns. If Gallup can prove that his combination of speed and size (6-1, 200 pounds) can translate to the NFL, he will have a legitimate chance to start over Terrance Williams.