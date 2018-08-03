2018 Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs Chart

It's hard to blame fantasy football owners for hating running back handcuffs. The sad reality is that the only time a handcuff really becomes effective is once the starter in front of them on the depth chart gets hurt (or doesn't produce as expected, but that is rarer). Nobody likes to root for injuries, so that makes the backups unpopular (except for rookies, who are always more popular than they should be). Still, it's important to have a list of all the RB handcuffs ready, as you will likely select one or two handcuffs come draft day as your sleepers, and you want to make sure that you're getting guys from good situations.

Depth charts are going to shuffle throughout the offseason and regular season. There are always players who step up out of nowhere and veterans who disappoint, so the pecking order for teams is often changing. There are still numerous position battles to be won and timeshares to be figured out. Plus, there are some coaches who are notorious for switching up playing time on a weekly basis based on game plans and matchups (we're looking at you Bill Belichick). So, it's important to keep in mind that these are just projections, as starting roles and playing time can change on a dime in the NFL.

Another important note, receiving backs often play their own role in the backfield and aren't necessarily the traditional handcuff for a player. Often, receiving backs like Chris Thompson and Theo Riddick will stay in their roles with another primary runner taking over for the lead back. This may mean that the amount of carries for the receiving back won't change much, but the fact is that they will still see an increase in snaps and could outproduce the new "lead back" anyway. It all depends on the situation, and that's why a couple pass-catching backs are included as handcuffs.

We'll do our best to stay on top of every situation. Check back often for updates before and during the season!

Team Projected Starter Projected Handcuff Arizona Cardinals David Johnson Elijhaa Penny Atlanta Falcons Devonta Freeman Tevin Coleman Baltimore Ravens Alex Collins Buck Allen/Kenneth Dixon Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy Chris Ivory Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey C.J. Anderson Chicago Bears Jordan Howard Tarik Cohen Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard Cleveland Browns Carlos Hyde Nick Chubb*/Duke Johnson Jr. Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Rod Smith Denver Broncos Devontae Booker Royce Freeman*/De'Angelo Henderson Detroit Lions LeGarrette Blount Kerryon Johnson*/Theo Riddick Green Bay Packers^ Jamaal Williams Ty Montgomery Houston Texans Lamar Miller D'Onta Foreman Indianapolis Colts Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins*/Nyheim Hines* Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette T.J. Yeldon Kansas City Chiefs Kareem Hunt Spencer Ware/Charcandrick West Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon Austin Ekeler/Justin Jackson* Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley Malcolm Brown Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake Frank Gore Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook Latavius Murray New England Patriots Rex Burkhead/James White Sony Michel* New Orleans Saints^^ Alvin Kamara Shane Vereen New York Giants Saquon Barkley* Jonathan Stewart New York Jets Isaiah Crowell Bilal Powell Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch Doug Martin Philadelphia Eagles Jay Ajayi Corey Clement Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell James Conner San Francisco 49ers Jerick McKinnon Matt Breida Seattle Seahawks Rashaad Penny*/Chris Carson C.J. Prosise Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ronald Jones II* Peyton Barber/Charles Sims Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry Dion Lewis Washington Redskins Derrius Guice* Samaje Perine/Chris Thompson

*Rookie

^Packers RB Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance of abuse policy.

^^Saints RB Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's PED policy