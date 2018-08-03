2018 Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs Chart
It's hard to blame fantasy football owners for hating running back handcuffs. The sad reality is that the only time a handcuff really becomes effective is once the starter in front of them on the depth chart gets hurt (or doesn't produce as expected, but that is rarer). Nobody likes to root for injuries, so that makes the backups unpopular (except for rookies, who are always more popular than they should be). Still, it's important to have a list of all the RB handcuffs ready, as you will likely select one or two handcuffs come draft day as your sleepers, and you want to make sure that you're getting guys from good situations.
Depth charts are going to shuffle throughout the offseason and regular season. There are always players who step up out of nowhere and veterans who disappoint, so the pecking order for teams is often changing. There are still numerous position battles to be won and timeshares to be figured out. Plus, there are some coaches who are notorious for switching up playing time on a weekly basis based on game plans and matchups (we're looking at you Bill Belichick). So, it's important to keep in mind that these are just projections, as starting roles and playing time can change on a dime in the NFL.
Another important note, receiving backs often play their own role in the backfield and aren't necessarily the traditional handcuff for a player. Often, receiving backs like Chris Thompson and Theo Riddick will stay in their roles with another primary runner taking over for the lead back. This may mean that the amount of carries for the receiving back won't change much, but the fact is that they will still see an increase in snaps and could outproduce the new "lead back" anyway. It all depends on the situation, and that's why a couple pass-catching backs are included as handcuffs.
2018 RANKINGS: *Rookie
Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard
*Rookie| PPR
We'll do our best to stay on top of every situation. Check back often for updates before and during the season!
2018 fantasy football running back handcuffs
Team
Projected Starter
Projected Handcuff
Arizona Cardinals
David Johnson
Elijhaa Penny
Atlanta Falcons
Devonta Freeman
Tevin Coleman
Baltimore Ravens
Alex Collins
Buck Allen/Kenneth Dixon
Buffalo Bills
LeSean McCoy
Chris Ivory
Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey
C.J. Anderson
Chicago Bears
Jordan Howard
Tarik Cohen
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon
Giovani Bernard
Cleveland Browns
Carlos Hyde
Nick Chubb*/Duke Johnson Jr.
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott
Rod Smith
Denver Broncos
Devontae Booker
Royce Freeman*/De'Angelo Henderson
Detroit Lions
LeGarrette Blount
Kerryon Johnson*/Theo Riddick
Green Bay Packers^
Jamaal Williams
Ty Montgomery
Houston Texans
Lamar Miller
D'Onta Foreman
Indianapolis Colts
Marlon Mack
Jordan Wilkins*/Nyheim Hines*
Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette
T.J. Yeldon
Kansas City Chiefs
Kareem Hunt
Spencer Ware/Charcandrick West
Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Gordon
Austin Ekeler/Justin Jackson*
Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley
Malcolm Brown
Miami Dolphins
Kenyan Drake
Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook
Latavius Murray
New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead/James White
Sony Michel*
New Orleans Saints^^
Alvin Kamara
Shane Vereen
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley*
Jonathan Stewart
New York Jets
Isaiah Crowell
Bilal Powell
Oakland Raiders
Marshawn Lynch
Doug Martin
Philadelphia Eagles
Jay Ajayi
Corey Clement
Pittsburgh Steelers
Le'Veon Bell
James Conner
San Francisco 49ers
Jerick McKinnon
Matt Breida
Seattle Seahawks
Rashaad Penny*/Chris Carson
C.J. Prosise
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ronald Jones II*
Peyton Barber/Charles Sims
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry
Dion Lewis
Washington Redskins
Derrius Guice*
Samaje Perine/Chris Thompson
Top 200 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard
*Rookie
^Packers RB Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance of abuse policy.
^^Saints RB Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's PED policy