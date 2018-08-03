2018 Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs Chart

Plenty of running back handcuffs will almost certainly see a lot of action during the 2018 season. Here's a look at every starter, backup, and sleeper RB and the top handcuffs to know for your draft cheat sheet.

It's hard to blame fantasy football owners for hating running back handcuffs. The sad reality is that the only time a handcuff really becomes effective is once the starter in front of them on the depth chart gets hurt (or doesn't produce as expected, but that is rarer). Nobody likes to root for injuries, so that makes the backups unpopular (except for rookies, who are always more popular than they should be). Still, it's important to have a list of all the RB handcuffs ready, as you will likely select one or two handcuffs come draft day as your sleepers, and you want to make sure that you're getting guys from good situations.

Depth charts are going to shuffle throughout the offseason and regular season. There are always players who step up out of nowhere and veterans who disappoint, so the pecking order for teams is often changing. There are still numerous position battles to be won and timeshares to be figured out. Plus, there are some coaches who are notorious for switching up playing time on a weekly basis based on game plans and matchups (we're looking at you Bill Belichick). So, it's important to keep in mind that these are just projections, as starting roles and playing time can change on a dime in the NFL.

Another important note, receiving backs often play their own role in the backfield and aren't necessarily the traditional handcuff for a player. Often, receiving backs like Chris Thompson and Theo Riddick will stay in their roles with another primary runner taking over for the lead back. This may mean that the amount of carries for the receiving back won't change much, but the fact is that they will still see an increase in snaps and could outproduce the new "lead back" anyway. It all depends on the situation, and that's why a couple pass-catching backs are included as handcuffs.

We'll do our best to stay on top of every situation. Check back often for updates before and during the season!

2018 fantasy football running back handcuffs

Team

Projected Starter

Projected Handcuff

Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson

Elijhaa Penny

Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman

Tevin Coleman

Baltimore Ravens

Alex Collins

Buck Allen/Kenneth Dixon

Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy

Chris Ivory

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey

C.J. Anderson

Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard

Tarik Cohen

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon

Giovani Bernard

Cleveland Browns

Carlos Hyde

Nick Chubb*/Duke Johnson Jr.

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott

Rod Smith

Denver Broncos

Devontae Booker

Royce Freeman*/De'Angelo Henderson

Detroit Lions

LeGarrette Blount

Kerryon Johnson*/Theo Riddick

Green Bay Packers^

Jamaal Williams

Ty Montgomery

Houston Texans

Lamar Miller

D'Onta Foreman

Indianapolis Colts

Marlon Mack

Jordan Wilkins*/Nyheim Hines*

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette

T.J. Yeldon

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt

Spencer Ware/Charcandrick West

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon

Austin Ekeler/Justin Jackson*

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley

Malcolm Brown

Miami Dolphins

Kenyan Drake

Frank Gore

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook

Latavius Murray

New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead/James White

Sony Michel*

New Orleans Saints^^

Alvin Kamara

Shane Vereen

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley*

Jonathan Stewart

New York Jets

Isaiah Crowell

Bilal Powell

Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch

Doug Martin

Philadelphia Eagles

Jay Ajayi

Corey Clement

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell

James Conner

San Francisco 49ers

Jerick McKinnon

Matt Breida

Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny*/Chris Carson

C.J. Prosise

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II*

Peyton Barber/Charles Sims

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry

Dion Lewis

Washington Redskins

Derrius Guice*

Samaje Perine/Chris Thompson

^Packers RB Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance of abuse policy.

^^Saints RB Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's PED policy

