2018 Fantasy Football rankings: Sorting through running back landscape

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is in line for another huge fantasy season. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

With Yahoo Fantasy Football officially open for 2018, our group of analysts have put together their running back rankings for the upcoming NFL season.

There’s a lot to like at the top with Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley among the options for the first overall pick in fantasy drafts. There are also productive backs in new places like Jerick McKinnon, Carlos Hyde and Dion Lewis. Let’s stack the ball carriers.

Note: Rookies will be added to the rankings following the NFL draft.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros