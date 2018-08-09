2018 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys. The "will-he-or-won't-he" suspension drama from last year is gone, and Elliott figures to see heavy volume as the Cowboys bellcow all season. He trailed only Todd Gurley in average fantasy points per game (FPPG) among RBs last year, and the year before, he was third behind David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell. All four backs have a claim to the No. 1 spot heading into this season, but Elliott runs behind the best line and should continue to see an increase in receptions like he after his first season.

2. Todd Gurley, Rams. Gurley's 2017 season was a thing of beauty, as he posted double-digit fantasy points in all but one game. Things shouldn't be much different in L.A. this season. In fact, the Rams offense might be even more explosive with Brandin Cooks replacing Sammy Watkins. After ranking second in rushing yards and second in receiving yards among RBs (despite missing the final game of the year for rest purposes), Gurley looks like a can't-miss player with a strong claim for No. 1-overall status.

3. David Johnson, Cardinals. Johnson missed almost all of 2017 after injuring his wrist in Week 1, but 2016's top fantasy back will be fully healthy heading into this season. The Cardinals were among the worst rushing offenses without him last year, averaging only 3.4 yards per carry. Fortunately, even with a weak offensive line and instability at quarterback, Johnson can find yards both as a runner and receiver. Even coming off a serious injury, we're not betting against the 26-year-old star.

4. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers. Bell led all RBs in rushing attempts (third in yards) and receptions (second in targets, fourth in yards) last year. Few players are as bankable as him, both in PPR and standard leagues. However, Bell is once again holding out this preseason and is likely to wait until about a week before the start of the season to report, just like he did last year. This is a bit concerning, as conditioning could be an issue early (his worst two games of the season last year were in Weeks 1 and 2), and he might be more susceptible to injury. Even if he gets off to a slow start, Bell will pile up points, but it would be nice if his contract dispute didn't affect his preseason preparation as much.

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints. Kamara will have the Saints backfield to himself for the first four games as Mark Ingram serves a suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The second-year star led all backs in receiving yards last season and, perhaps more impressively, led the league with a whopping 6.1 yards per carry. Once Ingram returns, Kamara will lose some touches, especially around the goal line, which is really the only thing that even partially dims his outlook and keeps him from contending for the preseason No. 1 spot.

6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs. Despite leading the league in rushing and ranking eighth in receiving yards among RBs as a rookie, there doesn't seem to be quite as much hype around Hunt as you'd expect. Perhaps it's because he went through a notable dry spell in the middle of the season, disappointing fantasy owners along the way, but it's not a stretch to think can repeat his numbers and be more consistent in 2018. The talent is obviously there, and Andy Reid's RB-friendly system will put Hunt in position to succeed. The loss of OC Matt Nagy could hurt, but Kansas City kept the position in house with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy, so it's unlikely much will change.

7. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars. Another second-year player coming off a solid rookie season, Fournette seems to be a bit under the radar. He had a few clunkers last season, but he ultimately finished with the fifth-most FPPG among RBs and only had three games (out of 13) with single-digit fantasy points. Volume was the key to Fournette's success last year, as he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, but he should be in line for a heavy workload again. Assuming he can hold up – he reportedly lost about 10-15 pounds this offseason, which should help his stamina – Fournette is poised for a big year.

8. Melvin Gordon, Chargers. Gordon is yet to top 3.9 yards per carry in a season, but the fourth-year pro has used high volume, both as a runner and receiver, and a nose for the end zone to produce back-to-back top-eight fantasy seasons. Gordon ranked third in red-zone rushing attempts and 10th in red-zone targets among RBs last year, and his heavy usage around the goal line likely won't change. If anything, Gordon could see even more targets this year given the Chargers' unreliable group of tight ends.

9. Saquon Barkley, Giants. Barkley was electrifying in his three years at Penn State, rushing for over 1,000 yards each season and finishing with 53 total touchdowns (plus a passing score). The Giants had one of the most stagnant rushing attacks in the league last year, averaging only 3.9 yards per carry and 96.8 yards per game. Barkley should provide an immediate shot in the arm for coach Pat Shurmur's offense, and given the way Shurmur used Dalvin Cook in Minnesota and new offensive coordinator Mike Shula used Christian McCaffrey in Carolina last year, it seems likely Barkley will be heavily involved in the receiving game, too. Fantasy owners are expecting a Kamara- or Hunt-like rookie season from Barkley, and he may very well produce that.

10. Devonta Freeman, Falcons. Concussion and knee injuries effectively cost Freeman three games and plagued him down the stretch last year, largely contributing to his reduction in numbers. It's fair to wonder if injuries will continue to an issue for the 5-8 Freeman, but he almost always produces while healthy. He's scored 35 TDs the past three seasons and averaged the 11th-most FPPG among all running backs last year. Tevin Coleman isn't going away, but it's clear Freeman will always have a big role in the Falcons' offense. He had 10 more red-zone carries and four more red-zone targets than Coleman last year despite playing in fewer games, so it's likely Freeman will remain in the game more often near the goal line.

11. Dalvin Cook, Vikings. Cook's rookie season was cut short due to an ACL tear in Week 4, but up to that point, he was averaging 13.6 FPPG (ninth among RBs). He should be fully healthy heading into the start of the season, and even if the Vikings "take it easy" with him early, he should still get enough touches to pile up big numbers. Cook isn't quite the proven dual threat like some of the backs above him, but he showed he's a capable receiver in his brief career and certainly has major upside in that role, especially with Jerick McKinnon gone. The biggest worry is Latavius Murray will steal goal-line carries, but there's still a lot to like here. If Cook can get even half of Murray's 47 red-zone carries last year (fourth most), he's in for a big season.

12. Joe Mixon, Bengals. Mixon had a rather disappointing rookie season, but he's reportedly dropped weight and in much better shape heading into 2017. Mixon only played on 51 percent of Cincinnati's snaps last season, and that number should see a significant bump with Jeremy Hill gone and Mixon more comfortable in his second season. Giovani Bernard will still steal some passing-down playing time, but Mixon will get the bulk of the goal-line carries and will pad his stats in the receiving game, as well.

13. Jordan Howard, Bears. Howard took a small step back after his breakout rookie season, but he improved his touchdown total and averaged the 13th-most FPPG among RBs. Still, inconsistency was a major issue, as Howard alternated between monster games and complete duds throughout much of the year. With former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy now running things, there's a worry Howard's suspect receiving skills will cost him playing time to Tarik Cohen. Howard is a powerful runner with the potential to score a lot of touchdowns, but he's definitely more valuable in standard leagues compared to PPR leagues.

14. LeSean McCoy, Bills. Obviously, any analysis of McCoy starts with the pending suspension hanging over his head for his alleged role in the assault of a former girlfriend. It's unclear how the NFL will handle this, but we know they can hand down a suspension at any time. McCoy would undoubtedly appeal and perhaps could last the entire season, but he could also have criminal charges filed against him and miss a good chunk of the year. For now, we're ranking him as if he'll be available all year, and if he is, there are things to like and things not to like. Despite recently turning 30, McCoy is coming off another solid season, producing almost 1,600 total yards and eight TDs. He's clearly the top option on Buffalo's offense, which means he should be among the leaders in touches again. However, it's concerning that his yards per carry dropped from 5.4 in 2016 to a career-low 4.0 next year, and his age, coupled with Buffalo's offseason personnel changes (Tyrod Taylor's exit, offensive line turnover, hiring of former Alabama OC Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator), raise some red flags.

15. Jay Ajayi, Eagles. Ajayi had a difficult time carving out a role after his Week 9 trade to Philadelphia, but with LeGarrette Blount out of town, Ajayi is poised for bigger things this year. The talented fourth-year runner saw his yards per carry drop from 4.9 to 4.2 last year, but if you just look at his time with Philadelphia, he averaged 5.8 ypc in the regular season and 4.4 in the playoffs. His passing-down work likely will be limited, but Ajayi could still run all over defenses behind Philly's potent line and score plenty of touchdowns.

16. Derrick Henry, Titans. Fantasy owners have been waiting for Henry to take over as Tennessee's lead back ever since he came into the league, and the retirement of DeMarco Murray will give him that chance. Of course, with Dion Lewis now in town, it's unlikely Henry is a three-down back, but he should do enough early in drives – and around the goal line – to produce. Consistency has been an issue in the past for Henry, but a clear role heading into his third season should help him continue to improve after posting 66 more carries and 254 more yards in Year 2 than in Year 1.

17. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers. How good is McKinnon? Everyone seems to love him this year after his move to San Francisco, as predictions of him producing Devonta Freeman-like numbers in Kyle Shanahan's offense are easy to come by. And while McKinnon should see a good amount of touches, especially as a pass-catcher, he'll need to improve on his yards per carry (3.4, 3.8 the past two seasons in Minnesota, respectively) to really break out. Matt Breida and Joe Williams are also talented backs who will push McKinnon for playing time, and Shanahan will likely mix his backs with regularity. San Francisco lost Carlos Hyde and his 41 red-zone carries (fifth) and 11 red-zone targets (tied for seventh among RBs), so the opportunities are there for someone to step up. McKinnon should get every chance to be that guy, but ultimately he'll have to perform to really break out.

18. Alex Collins, Ravens. Collins was a surprise breakout last year, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and finishing as the No. 16 back in standard leagues. It's unclear if the Ravens are content with him as their lead back, especially with Kenneth Dixon returning from a knee injury and Buck Allen steady on passing downs, but it should be Collins's job to lose to start the year. Based on what we saw in 2017, the upside is there for big things. It's worth noting that Collins wasn't quite as efficient when he was put into the lead-back role, but it's also reasonable to expect some improvement as he enters his third season – his first with a defined, stable role.

19. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. McCaffrey led all backs in targets (113) and finished third in receptions (80) and fifth in receiving yards (651) last year. There are no questions about that part of his game, and even under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner, he should thrive. His running ability is still in question, though, as he averaged only 3.7 yards per carry and isn't expected to see a big bump in carries. However, given what we know about McCaffrey's role as a receiver, he doesn't need to improve much to maintain the value that saw him finish 15th in fantasy points among standard-league backs last season. If he is better as a ball carrier and scores another couple touchdowns, McCaffrey could easily vault into the top 10.

20. Derrius Guice, Redskins. A draft-day slide left many wondering why no one seemed to want Guice. Time will tell if all those teams that passed on him because of "character concerns" made a mistake, but all we can evaluate now is his role with his new team. The Redskins have a crowded backfield, with Rob Kelley, last year's sleeper du jour/disappointment Samaje Perine, and receiving back Chris Thompson, but Guice has a good chance to eventually break out and be the lead guy, if not by Week 1. The 5-11, 218-pound dynamo averaged 6.5 yards per carry at LSU and scored 29 total touchdowns in his final two seasons. Washington had a lot of problems running the ball last year, but Guice could go a long way in fixing that.

21. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers. Another rookie who will have to earn playing time, Jones seems destined to emerge from the Peyton Barber/Charles Sims/Jacquizz Rodgers logjam and see regular touches. He ran for at least 987 yards in all three seasons at USC, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring 42 total touchdowns. At 5-11, 208 pounds, Jones has decent size and should be able to handle 15-plus touches per game. He's unlikely to do much as a receiver, but he'll still have value.

22. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins. Drake emerged in a big way after Jay Ajayi's trade last season, finishing the year with 873 total yards on only 165 touches. Showing he could do it as both a runner and receiver, Drake enters 2018 with a little added weight and looking to take on a lead-back role. Frank Gore was acquired in the offseason, and as much as fantasy owners want to dismiss the ageless wonder, he will likely be more involved than Drake owners will care to admit. Still, Drake should be the lead back and has shown he can produce.

23. Mark Ingram, Saints. Ingram will miss the first four games due to a suspension for PEDs, but the contract-year back should return fresh and pick up right where he left off last year. Ingram finished 2017 as the No. 6 fantasy back, averaging 13.8 FPPG. It's certainly possible Alvin Kamara takes more touches from him, but after averaging 4.9 yards per carry and setting career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (416) last year, Ingram won't simply be relegated to a "change-of-pace" role. He should also remain the primary goal-line back, giving him plenty of upside even if his touches decrease. The four-game hit hurts, but Ingram can be an RB1 when healthy, which gives him more practical value than his season-long projection.

24. Carlos Hyde, Browns. Hyde left a good situation in San Francisco for a mediocre one in Cleveland, but given the Browns total makeover on offense this season, it's tough to really know what to expect. Cleveland actually ran fairly effectively last year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry as a team, and Hyde should fit well in offensive coordinator Todd Haley's system. However, Duke Johnson should continue to dominate passing-down work, and rookie Nick Chubb will push Hyde for carries, making it tough to really get excited about the 27-year-old back. Hyde is coming off his best season in terms of total yards, but his yards per carry dropped to a career-low 3.9. He'll have to make the most of his carries to truly have value this year.

25. Lamar Miller, Texans. Despite decent yardage totals, Miller had a disappointing 2017, averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry and failing to top 75 rushing yards in any game. Only 27, it seems silly to say Miller is "done," but given the trend, it also seems silly to expect a big rebound. D'Onta Foreman, who's recovering from an Achilles' injury, will push Miller for playing time once he's healthy, and it's possible he simply takes the job. Miller's ranking will be affected by Foreman's health and how he looks when he gets on the field.

26. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders. Lynch was fairly effective for the Raiders last year, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and scoring seven TDs. Something similar seems realistic this year for the 32-year-old bruiser. Even with the unpredictability of Jon Gruden's new offensive scheme, the mere fact Lynch is still in Oakland tells us he'll have a role. Having Doug Martin as his primary competition also works in Lynch's favor.

27. Isaiah Crowell, Jets. A lack of touchdowns (2) did in Crowell's fantasy value last season, but he managed 853 yards and a decent 4.1 yards per carry despite playing for Cleveland. Now with the Jets, Crowell doesn't get a huge upgrade in terms of talent around him, but he should see regular carries. Bilal Powell will also be involved and could push Crowell for playing time, but the 25-year-old back has shown real ability the past two years (4.5 ypc), so there's still upside here.

28. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks. Penny was a monster during his senior season at San Diego State, rushing for 2,248 yards and 23 TDs. Seattle used a first-round pick on him and have been raving about his skill set ever since. Plenty of fantasy owners have been burned by Seattle RBs in the past, but if Penny can maintain even a steady two-down role, he should reward owners with a solid season. The 5-11, 220-pound rookie is unlikely to do much as a pass-catcher, but we know Seattle wants to run the ball, and Penny has the goods to deliver even behind a suspect offensive line.

29. C.J. Anderson, Panthers. Anderson takes over the Jonathan Stewart role in Carolina, and despite the fact his yards per carry has regressed (4.0, 4.1 the past two seasons, respectively), he's coming off his first 200-carry, 1,000-yard season in Denver. Carolina's rushing numbers are always inflated because of Cam Newton, but this is still a team that likes to run the ball, as shown by its No. 3 ranking in rush attempts last year. Stewart received 198 carries despite averaging only 3.4 ypc, and if Anderson gets a similar workload, he could once again push for 1,000 yards and half-a-dozen (or more) TDs.

30. Duke Johnson Jr., Browns. Is there really a difference between Johnson and, say, Christian McCaffrey? Last year, there wasn't much of one, as Johnson had only 6.5 fewer total fantasy points. Johnson had 20 fewer targets and 35 fewer carries but only six fewer receptions and 41 fewer total yards. New Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley likes to use his backs in the receiving game, so Johnson shouldn't see a big decrease in workload. His carries could go down with the additions of Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb, which is why he's ranked lower than McCaffrey, but Johnson has a higher floor than most realize.

31. Chris Carson, Seahawks. Carson has been getting a lot of preseason buzz as the potential Week 1 starter in Seattle, and while we know Pete Carroll will start whomever he thinks has "earned" the job, it's not as if Carson has a lot to go on in his quest to fend off rookie Rashaad Penny. He flashed some upside in his four games as a rookie last year, rushing for 93 yards on 20 carries in Week 2, but he slowed down the next two weeks, totaling only 73 yards on 23 carries. A leg injury ended his season after that, so it's tough to know just how talented he is. At 5-11, 218 pounds, he has the size to be a feature back, and it will be interesting to see how the former seventh-round pick looks in the preseason. Expect him to be a popular handcuff and/or sleeper pick in drafts, and he'll certainly have a chance to start at some point during the season, if not right away.

32. Tevin Coleman, Falcons. Coleman saw a big increase in carries and rushing yards for the third straight year, but his yards per carry dropped to a career-low 4.0 and his receptions (27) and receiving yards (299) dropped from 2016 despite playing in two more games. We know Coleman has talent, but Devonta Freeman remains the preferred option in the red zone most drives, so barring a Freeman injury, Coleman will have to rely on big plays to really produce consistent fantasy points. He's capable of that and more if given the opportunities, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect 11 TDs like Coleman scored in 2016.

33. Devontae Booker, Broncos. The Broncos running back situation is very much in flux, but Booker should get first crack at the starting job. The third-year back has disappointed thus far in the NFL, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry, but he's proven to be a capable receiver (61 receptions in limited duty over two seasons). Even if Booker wins the starting job, he could still cede goal-line carries to rookie Royce Freeman, thus limiting his ceiling, but he's still worth a look if he's getting 15-plus touches in Week 1.

34. Royce Freeman, Broncos. Freeman has good size (6-0, 229 pounds) and could immediately step in as Denver's goal-line back. He scored 64 total TDs (plus one passing) in his four-year career at Oregon, going for at least 16 rushing touchdowns in three of four seasons. Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson both will be involved in Denver's backfield, but it's easy to imagine a scenario where Freeman breaks through to become the lead back early in the season. If nothing else, he'll likely have value most weeks as a TD-or-bust guy.

35. Jamaal Williams, Packers. The Packers have already said they'll employing a running back by committee, but Williams will likely get the opportunity to head it up in Week 1 with Aaron Jones serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and Ty Montgomery a question mark. This will be a situation to watch all preseason, but regardless of who's getting the bulk of the touches in Week 1, it could change rapidly. Jones was better than Williams last year, averaging 5.5 yards per carry to Williams's 3.6, but Williams played more and showed he could "handle" a lot of carries. The lack of success might ultimately doom him, but we've seen plenty of second-year backs break out after slow rookie seasons before. With Aaron Rodgers healthy, you know the Packers will move the ball, giving their running backs plenty of scoring chances.

36. Kerryon Johnson, Lions. The Lions traded up to get Johnson in the second round of this year's draft, so it's clear they valued him, but after also acquiring LeGarrette Blount in the offseason, it's unclear what Johnson's role will be. Last season's SEC Offensive Player of the Year ran for 1,391 yards and scored 20 total TDs, and at 6-0, 213 pounds, he should be big enough to handle a feature back role if given one. But with Blount likely at least handling goal-line duties and Theo Riddick returning as an ace receiving back, Johnson looks like more of a flex back with upside than a true every-week starter – at least early in the season.

37. Marlon Mack, Colts. Mack had his moments last year, but he was never able to take off like many expected – largely due to the indestructible Frank Gore once again proving capable all season. Mack now leads an uninspiring committee in Indianapolis, and while he might be the most uninspiring after averaging 3.8 yards per carry and recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, any "starting" running back has potential value. Chances are Indianapolis's top back will change a few times throughout the season, but if Mack can get off to a hot start, he could keep the job. And if Andrew Luck is healthy, Mack should see fewer defenders in the box and more scoring opportunities.

38. Sony Michel, Patriots. Everything's a guess when it comes to the Patriots. Last year Mike Gillislee was a popular sleeper and sure looked the part in Week 1, scoring three times. He did little after that before being deactivated for all but one game after Week 8. Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, and James White are still roaming around in the Pats backfield, but after drafting Michel in the first round this year, it would appear he's in prime position to eventually take over "lead back" duties (if there is such a thing in New England). The 5-11, 214-pound rookie averaged 7.9 yards per carry while scoring 16 TDs his senior season at Georgia, and for his career, he averaged 6.1 ypc while proving to be a capable receiver. The skill set is there, but opportunities might be inconsistent, at least early on.

39. Rex Burkhead, Patriots. Injuries limited Burkhead to only 10 games last year, but he was effective when on the field, especially down the stretch. He scored six times in his final four games and in six of 10 games overall. A crowded backfield limits his ceiling, but he'll likely maintain goal-line duties. Anything is possible with the Pats, so Burkhead could post similar numbers to last season or disappear completely. At the very least, he's worth a mid-to-late-round draft investment.

40. D'Onta Foreman, Texans. After watching Lamar Miller regress last season, many are convinced Foreman will eventually take over as Houston's lead back at some point this season. He very well might, but he'll have to prove he's healthy after rupturing his Achilles' in Week 11 last year. Houston is hoping Foreman will be ready for Week 1, but nothing is guaranteed. Foreman was impressing before his injury, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and scoring twice in the game in which he was injured. He likely won't be used much in the receiving game, but as a pure runner, a healthy Foreman figures to be more effective than Miller and have plenty of value in Houston's dynamic offensive attack.

41. Corey Clement, Eagles. Clement impressed in limited duty last season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and 12.3 yards per reception. Clement could easily slide into the "Darren Sproles" role (even though Sproles is healthy and back with the Eagles) and should also get more carries with LeGarrette Blount gone. Considering Blount ran 173 times last year (including 31 times inside the red zone), Clement's ceiling is higher than you might think, especially when you remember that Jay Ajayi is far from a sure thing as the "lead back."

42. Ty Montgomery, Packers. Montgomery started last year as Green Bay's top back, but he ultimately lost the job and missed the final seven weeks due to a rib injury. Serious questions remain about Montgomery's durability, but he has just as good of a shot as Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones of ultimately taking the lead-back role. Montgomery has proven his worth as a solid receiving back, so even if he gets single-digit carries, he can still have PPR value. The potential is there for much more, as we saw in 2016 when he averaged 5.9 yards per carry – over two full yards more than last season.

43. Dion Lewis, Titans. Lewis has the reputation of being a "receiving back", but he was used primarily as a runner for the Patriots last year, totaling 896 yards and averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He did see an uptick in receptions toward the end of the year (including receiving 18 targets in New England's first two playoff games), so that part of his game is still very much in play, but he could steal more carries from Derrick Henry than originally thought. As with any player who leaves New England, it's tough to know how much of his value came from "the system" and how much came from true talent, but Lewis has potential if he can stay healthy. That's a big "if" given his injury history, but he should be a steady source of total yards as a flex back.

44. Chris Thompson, Redskins. Thompson was one of the top fantasy point-per-game scorers last year, averaging 11.2 FPPG. A broken leg in Week 10 ended his season, but he's expected to resume his role as Washington's primary passing-down back and occasional change-of-pace runner this year. It's tough to expect as many TDs, but Thompson's big-play ability gives him plenty of upside. He averaged 7.8 yards on every scrimmage touch last year.

45. Matt Breida, 49ers. Fantasy owners are rightfully excited about Jerick McKinnon in San Francisco, but Breida shouldn't be overlooked. He finished last season with back-to-back solid games, running for 146 yards and a score on only 23 carries. He'll undoubtedly play behind McKinnon early in the season, but we know from his Atlanta days that a Kyle Shanahan offense can support two relevant fantasy backs. Joe Williams, who missed all of last season due to an ankle injury, will also be in the mix for touches, but if Breida can maintain his lock on the No. 2 role early in the season, he could be poised for big things later on.

46. Theo Riddick, Lions. Despite playing in all 16 games last year, Riddick had the same number of receptions (53) as he did in 2016 when he played in only 10 contests. He somewhat made up for that by boosting his yards per catch (from 7.0 to 8.4), but it's still concerning for a guy who gets his value almost entirely from his receiving prowess. Riddick did tie for 10th among RBs with red-zone targets (10), scoring twice on them, but he'll have to get more volume in the receiving game to have significant value in standard leagues.

47. Giovani Benard, Bengals.

48. Chris Ivory, Bills. We wish we had more positive things to say about Ivory, who could find himself in a starting role if LeSean McCoy winds up facing a lengthy suspension. But the 30-year-old veteran is the current handcuff in Buffalo, and none of the other current backups (Taiwan Jones, Marcus Murphy and Travaris Cadet) have run for even 100 yards in a season. Ivory ran for over 1,000 yards with the Jets in 2015, but in the two seasons since with Jacksonville, he managed only 821 yards while averaging 3.8 and 3.4 yards per carry, respectively. Because of his potential as a "starting running back," Ivory has some value, but this situation could get weird fast if McCoy is suspended.

49. LeGarrette Blount, Lions.

50. Frank Gore, Dolphins.

51. Samaje Perine, Redskins.

52. James White, Patriots.

53. Nick Chubb, Browns. Chubb was a monster right from the start in college, but a knee injury suffered as a sophomore slowed him down, and sharing the backfield with Sony Michel also limited his overall numbers. Still, he finished his four-year career at UGA with 4,769 rushing yards, 48 total TDs, and a 6.3 yards-per-carry average. He'll be in a committee to start his pro career in Cleveland, where Carlos Hyde figures to see early-down work and Duke Johnson Jr. will get the call on passing downs. Chubb will get chance to earn playing time, though, and the 35th-overall pick could overtake Hyde at some point this season. If nothing else, he'll be a valuable handcuff.

54. Tarik Cohen, Bears.

55. Buck Allen, Ravens.

56. Aaron Jones, Packers. Jones averaged 5.5 yards per carry last year and posted two 100-yard games, but a Week 10 knee injury halted any momentum he had going for him. The Packers crowded backfield mixed with the fact Jones will miss the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy has his ADP lower than it should be. It's tough to predict what will happen in Green Bay's backfield, but Jones has as good of a chance as anyone of emerging after Week 2.

57. Latavius Murray, Vikings.

58. Bilal Powell, Jets.

59. Doug Martin, Raiders.

60. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers.

61. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

62. Austin Ekeler, Chargers.

63. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens.

64. Jordan Wilkins, Colts. Wilkins ran for 1,011 yards and nine TDs in his final season at Ole Miss and has the size (6-1, 217 pounds) to be a powerful goal-line back. Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin are currently ahead of him on the depth chart, but that shouldn't scare you away from drafting him late. Fellow rookie Nyheim Hines will also be in the mix for playing time, but he profiles as more of a receiving back.

65. Elijah McGuire, Jets. McGuire teased fantasy owners last year, but he was never able to really produce or get consistent playing time. With Bilal Powell possibly wearing out his welcome, McGuire could find himself as the primary receiving back and primary handcuff to Isaiah Crowell. Will that translate to much production? Hey, it's the Jets, so nobody knows, but McGuire is at least worth watching in the preseason. (UPDATE: McGuire has suffered a fractured foot that will reportedly keep him out for 3-6 weeks, but it could be longer. That will move him down the rankings behind Powell for the time being.)

66. Jonathan Stewart, Giants.

67. Darren Sproles, Eagles.

68. Nyheim Hines, Colts. Hines (5-9, 197 pounds) racked up 1,113 rushing yards and 12 TDs in his final season at NC State and proved to be a solid pass-catcher, totaling 89 receptions in his three-year college career. With Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin returning as Indy's top two options at RB, there's a good chance fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins and/or Hines will get a chance to earn playing time at some point. Wilkins has more dize and figures to be more of a lead back, but as we saw last year with Tarik Cohen, sometimes the receiving backs like Hines get a chance to shine earlier in the season. Both are worth stashing if you have the space.

69. Shane Vereen, Saints.

70. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks.

71. Justin Jackson, Chargers.

72. Jalen Richard, Raiders.

73. Spencer Ware, Chiefs.

74. Rod Smith, Cowboys.

75. Charles Sims, Buccaneers.

76. Robert Turbin, Colts.

77. Charcandrick West, Chiefs.

78. De'Angelo Henderson, Broncos.

79. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins. Ballage will start the year behind last year's breakout Kenyan Drake and ageless wonder Frank Gore, but the 6-3, 230-pound bruiser could be at least a goal-line back sooner rather than later. He didn't really impress as a runner at Arizona State (4.4 yards per carry), but he was actually a solid receiver, catching 44 balls his junior season. If given the chance, Ballage could be a valuable fantasy contributor.

80. DeAndre Washington, Raiders.

81. James Conner, Steelers.

82. Malcolm Brown, Rams.

83. Elijhaa Penny, Cardinals.

84. Wayne Gallman, Giants.