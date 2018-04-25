2018 Fantasy Football rankings: Early look at draft boards

Who would you take if you had the first pick in your Fantasy Football draft?

With Yahoo Fantasy Football officially open for 2018, our group of analysts have put together their initial rankings for the upcoming NFL season. It will be interesting to see who will be the consensus top pick in drafts as we get closer to training camps.

Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown are among the players who will be in consideration for the No. 1 overall choice, but a lot comes down to the type of format you play.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

Leave your top five rankings in the comments section or tell us why we’re wrong. These rankings will continue to change numerous times between now and the start of the season, but here is our current take on where the fantasy landscape stands.

Note: Rookies will be added to the rankings following the NFL draft.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros