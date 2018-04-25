2018 Fantasy Football rankings: Breaking down the kickers

The New England Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski (3) will be among the top kickers off the board in 2018 fantasy drafts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

With Yahoo Fantasy Football officially open for 2018, our group of analysts have put together their kicker rankings for the upcoming NFL season. Word of warning, don’t be the first player in your league to draft a kicker. It’s a position that can be managed on the waiver wire during the season. Save your kicker pick for the last round or two of your draft.

Note: Rookies will be added to the rankings following the NFL draft.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros