2018 Fantasy Football Mock, RDs 9-10: Multiple upside rookies highlight selections

Nick Chubb is one of several rookies the Yahoo Fantasy “experts” had their eyes on in Rounds 9-10. (AP)

It may be early, but with the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, it’s time for some fantasy football drafting. We recently held a 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock to get things started. The 2018 fantasy football season is officially underway.

ROUND 9

Pick 81: Corey Davis, Ten, WR36 – Davis didn’t get the reps he needed early in the season, but down the strech he often dazzled. Fully healthy and with an entire offeseaon under his belt, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft has massive breakout appeal. (Liz Loza 2)

Pick 82: Kirk Cousins, Min, QB7 – A top-five producer in back-to-back seasons, Cousins will receive a massive upgrade in both weapons and protection. Thrilled to snag him here. (Loza 1)

Pick 83: Emmanuel Sanders, Den, WR37 – He averaged 138 targets, 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns over his first three seasons in Denver before last year’s down campaign, but expect a bounce back with the Broncos’ improved quarterback play in 2018. (Dalton Del Don 2)

Pick 84: Nelson Agholor, Phi, WR38 – He scored eight touchdowns last year and should finally eclipse 100 targets for the first time in his career. I’ve now drafted Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and Jay Ajayi, as I’m happy to collect pieces of this Philly offense. (Del Don 1)

Pick 85: D.J. Moore, Car, WR39 – For me, Moore was the top rookie receiver in this year’s draft class. He landed in a spot where targets should be guaranteed. (Andy Behrens 2)

Pick 86: Rex Burkhead, NE, RB33 – Yes, Rex is a committee back. But this is a pretty awesome committee. New England’s offense is a buffet of fantasy points and Burkhead should see 10-14 touches per game. . (Behrens 1)

Pick 87: Kerryon Johnson, Det, RB34 – Another year. Another crowded backfield in the Motor City. However, if there’s one exotic sports car bound to come off the assembly line, it’s the rookie from Auburn. He’ll likely surrender power-back work to LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick will steal some receptions, but he’s a legit three-down slasher who excelled in pass pro and receiving with the Tigers. Initially, he should register 10-12 touches per game with room to grow, provided Ameer Abdullah is kicked to the curb. (Brad Evans 2)

Pick 88: Delanie Walker, Ten, TE8 – He’s quietly averaged a 22.6 target share the past two years converting those opportunities into 65 and 74-catch campaigns. Also a favorite red-zone weapon of Marcus Mariota, Walker possesses a higher floor than most believe. (Evans 1)

Pick 89: Matthew Stafford, Det, QB8 – Somewhere along the way, he became deliciously underrated. Stafford has five Top-10 QB finishes in his last seven years, and the odd years weren’t that bad (11th, 15th). No Megatron, no problem — he’s been even better in the post-CJ world. (Scott Pianowski 2)

Pick 90: Kyle Rudolph, Min, TE9 – Looks like I’m the Vikings sympathizer here; while others are looking California, I’m feeling Minnesota. Rudolph is coming off TE3 and TE6 seasons, and just got a presumed upgrade at quarterback. Sexy, no. Reliable, hell yes. (Pianow 1)

ROUND 10

Pick 91: Carlos Hyde, Cle, RB35 – A lot to unpack in the Cleveland backfield, and maybe I have the wrong guy. But it’s Round 10. Hyde can play in all packages and game situations. (Pianow 1)

Pick 92: Robby Anderson, NYJ, WR40 – Anderson was WR16 in standard last year; only his off-field issues are pushing his price down. But in Round 10, I’m all about upside, and he offers it. (Pianow 2)

Pick 93: Nick Chubb, Cle, RB36 – A surprise addition to a Cleveland team that shelled out considerable cash for Carlos Hyde, Chubb figures to enter into a strict timeshare immediately. He’s a sensational one-cut runner with the size, patience, power (3.77 YAC/att in ’17), balance and build (5-foot-10, 228 pounds) to pound lines on early downs. If Hyde sprains an eyelid, the rookie suddenly becomes a sure-fire RB2 on a much improved Browns team.(Evans 1)

Pick 94: Trey Burton, Chi, TE10 – One of my favorite acquisitions of the offseason, Burton will finally get an opportunity to showcase his wares week-to-week. When he logged at least 50 percent of the snap share from 2016-2017, a span of six games, he averaged 4.3 receptions and 48.0 yards per game totaling three TDs. Extrapolate that output over 16 games and he was essentially Evan Engram from last season. (Evans 2)

Pick 95: Michael Gallup, Dal, WR41 – Dallas’ receiving corps is perhaps the league’s worst, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Gallup were to see triple-digit targets in his first season. (Behrens 1)

Pick 96: Anthony Miller, Chi, WR42 – Five Bears skill players have been drafted through ten rounds. NAGY FEVER IS REAL. (Behrens 2)

Pick 97: Carson Wentz, Phi, QB9 – He tossed 33 touchdowns over 13 games and might’ve won the MVP had he not gotten injured. Wentz should be ready for Week 1, and he’ll helm one of the best offenses in football. (Del Don 1)

Pick 98: Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB10 – Given his rushing ability, the Chiefs’ offensive weapons and system combined with their losses on defense, it’s an ideal setup for the exciting sophomore. Waiting on QB remains the way to go. (Del Don 2)

Pick 99: Marshawn Lynch, Oak, RB37 – Gruden wants to run his offense like it’s 1998 and that means good things for Beast Mode. Sure, the backfield is crowded, but right now Lynch figures to lead the pack. (Loza 1)

Pick 100: Dez Bryant, FA, WR43 – I’ll take a flyer on a three-time Pro Bowl talent who’s motivated to show up his old team. (Loza 2)

