2018 CTCC season ends at ICAR Circuit

The competitors of the CTCC competed in the final event of the season, a one-day doubleheader event held on the 3.6km road course.

GT Sport competitor Ethan Simioni set the pace and captured the overall pole position in his No. 58 BMW M4 GT4 with a time of 1:34.958. Julien Pilon was fastest in the GT Cup class in his No. 5 Subaru STI LP400R. Scott Giannou (No. 86 Toyota 86) emerged quickest in the Super Touring class while Michel Sallenbach (No. 46 MINI Coupe JCW) grabbed pole in the Touring category.

In Round 11 held shortly after noon, Simioni, Gary Kwok (No. 66 Honda Civic Type R) and Marco Cirone (No. 18 Audi RS3 MLS TCR) led the field. Lap after lap, front running positions were exchanged and the battle for top spot was made even more exciting when rain dampened the southern portion of the track. Searching for grip and attacking while trying to keep their cars on the tarmac, the 40-minute contest eventually concluded with Cirone taking the victory, crossing the line less than a second in front of Kwok, while Simioni rounded out the podium finishers.

Pilon won the race in the GT Cup class, while Marc Raymond (No. 27 Porsche Cayman GT) arrived first in the Super Touring class and Shawn Little won the Touring battle in his No. 57 Honda Civic.

Simioni grabbed overall pole for Round 12. Pilon was fastest in the GT Cup class, Scott was P1 in the Super Touring category while Sallenbach set the pace in Touring.

In Round 12 held a few hours later, Gary Kwok (No. 66 Honda Civic TCR) and Marco Cirone endured mechanical problems, allowing Simioni to take the overall victory, finishing first ahead of the No. 47 Audi RS3 LMS TCR of Alain Lauzière and the No. 55 M&S Racing Honda Civic Type R of Tom Kwok. For CTCC’s rookie Simioni, it was a third win and an eighth podium this year. He also captured the GT Sport class title.

Veteran Bob Attrell entered the season finale as the point leader in the GT Cup class. The driver of the No. 88 Hyundai Genesis Coupe was grateful for his comfortable cushion atop the standings as a broken turbocharger relegated him to the sidelines, where he was forced to watch Pilon capture back-to-back GT Cup race victories.

Marc Raymond continued his dominating performance in the Super Touring class, winning the last race of the season.

Former Touring class champion Michel Sallenbach returned to CTCC for this final meeting, and despite taking the win in Round 12, this was not enough to slow down the charge from Shawn Little who captured the title in the Touring category.