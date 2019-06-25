2018-'19 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list standings (through the Travelers Championship)

The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-'20 season as well as who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoff in August. In addition this season, a new $10 million bonus will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10— adding more significance to the regular season standings, which culminate with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.

Here is the latest FedEx Cup points list through the Travelers Championship. There are six weeks until the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RANK, PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS, PREVIOUS RANKING

1: Matt Kuchar, 17, 2,287, 1

2: Brooks Koepka, 15, 2,198, 3

3: Rory McIlroy, 14, 2,195, 2

4: Xander Schauffele, 16, 1,817, 4

5: Gary Woodland, 18 1,789, 5

6: Patrick Cantlay, 16, 1,658, 7

7: Dustin Johnson, 13, 1,631, 6

8: Paul Casey, 17, 1,541, 8

9: Justin Rose, 12, 1,308, 9

10: Rickie Fowler, 15, 1,285, 10





















11: Jon Rahm, 15, 1,283, 11

12: Chez Reavie, 21, 1,272, 35

13: Marc Leishman, 16, 1,215, 12

14: Justin Thomas, 15, 1,120, 15

15: Charles Howell III, 20, 1,107, 13

16: Adam Scott, 13, 1,107, 14

17: Kevin Kisner, 19, 1,031, 20

18: Tony Finau, 19, 1,010, 16

19: Tiger Woods, 9, 1,003, 17

20: Ryan Palmer, 16, 998, 18



















Story continues

21: Francesco Molinari, 12, 985, 19

22: Sung Kang, 21, 980, 21

23: Webb Simpson, 15, 974, 22

24: Scott Piercy, 20, 958, 23

25: Bryson DeChambeau, 15, 948, 27

26: Sungjae Im, 27, 902, 28

27: Phil Mickelson, 15, 896, 24

28: Corey Conners, 20, 891, 25

29: C.T. Pan, 21, 890, 26

30: Keith Mitchell, 20, 861, 29



















31: Kevin Tway, 20, 858, 39

32: Jason Day, 16, 844, 36

33: Jim Furyk, 17, 833, 30

34: Hideki Matsuyama, 16, 822, 31

35: Andrew Putnam, 19, 810, 32

36: Brandt Snedeker, 20, 803, 34

37: Kevin Na, 16, 802, 33

38: J.B. Holmes, 20, 768, 37

39: Lucas Glover, 19, 761, 38

40: Tommy Fleetwood, 13, 743, 45



















41: Jason Kokrak, 18, 725, 40

42: Graeme McDowell 17, 724, 41

43: Max Homa, 20, 722, 42

44: Si Woo Kim, 22, 722, 43

45: Joel Dahmen, 24, 710, 44

46: Keegan Bradley, 20, 686, 76

47: Adam Hadwin, 19, 677, 46

48: Adam Long, 20, 672, 50

49: Louis Oosthuizen, 14, 665, 47

50: Ryan Moore, 17, 648, 55



















51: Emiliano Grillo, 19, 646, 48

52: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 16 637, 49

53: Cameron Champ, 20, 631, 51

54: Billy Horschel, 20, 626, 52

55: Abraham Ancer, 22, 622, 60

56: Sergio Garcia, 12, 616, 53

57: Ian Poulter, 14, 601, 54

58: Rory Sabbatini, 20, 596, 56

59: Danny Lee, 21, 588, 57

60: Kevin Streelman, 21, 566, 65



















61: Charley Hoffman, 19, 559, 58

62: Matt Every, 12, 548, 59

63: Shane Lowry, 11, 537, 61

64: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 17, 531, 62

65: Vaughn Taylor, 22, 530, 84

66: Chesson Hadley, 22, 526, 63

67: Jhonattan Vegas, 19, 521, 64

68: Michael Thompson, 17, 508, 66

69: Jordan Spieth, 18, 502, 67

70: Luke List, 17, 497, 68



















71: Bubba Watson, 15 484, 70

72: Branden Grace, 19, 479, 69

73: Patrick Reed, 17, 478, 72

74: Patrick Rodgers, 14, 454, 71

75: Henrik Stenson, 13, 453, 73

76: Harold Varner III, 21, 448, 81

77: Tyrrell Hatton, 14, 444, 74

78: Byeong Hun An, 17, 441, 75

79: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 24, 438, 92

80: Brian Stuard, 24, 433, 77



















81: J.T. Poston, 23, 432, 78

82: Russell Knox, 19, 431, 85

83: Aaron Baddeley, 17, 428, 79

84: Cameron Smith, 18, 420, 80

85: Talor Gooch, 12, 410, 82

86: J.J. Spaun, 21, 410, 88

87: Brian Gay, 23, 409, 83

88: Sam Burns, 23, 403, 87

89: Adam Schenk, 25, 395, 86

90: Mackenzie Hughes, 20, 392, 89



















91: Sam Ryder, 17, 386, 93

92: Bud Cauley, 20, 383, 90

93: Peter Malnati, 20, 381, 98

94: Scott Stallings, 21, 381 91

95: Scott Brown, 22, 380, 94

96: Ryan Armour, 22, 376, 95

97: Nick Watney, 21, 363, 102

98: Aaron Wise, 17, 361, 96

99: Jonas Blixt, 21, 361, 97

100: Martin Trainer, 20, 354, 99



















101: Pat Perez, 16, 352, 100

102: Matt Jones, 21, 350, 101

103: Wyndham Clark, 21, 334, 115

104: Patton Kizzire, 20, 333, 103

105: Nick Taylor, 22, 330, 104

106: Joaquin Niemann, 21, 327, 141

107: Troy Merritt, 13, 327, 105

108: Danny Willett, 16, 324, 106

109: Brian Harman, 23, 321, 132

110: Peter Uihlein, 23, 321, 107



















111: Chris Stroud 20, 320, 108

112: Kyle Stanley 20, 315, 111

113: Richy Werenski, 21, 314, 109

114: Carlos Ortiz, 23, 304, 110

115: Jason Dufner, 20, 296, 112

116: Denny McCarthy, 21, 295, 113

117: Austin Cook, 18, 286, 114

118: Ryan Blaum, 22, 282, 122

119: Roger Sloan, 21, 280, 116

120: Cameron Tringale, 16, 278, 118



















121: Sebastián Muñoz, 19, 277, 117

122: Seamus Power, 22, 276, 121

123: Daniel Berger, 16, 275, 119

124: Martin Kaymer, 12, 273, 120

125: Martin Laird, 19, 271, 138

126: Zack Sucher, 4, 270, 222

127: Hank Lebioda, 17, 269, 124

128: Brice Garnett, 22, 264, 123

129: Scott Langley, 21, 262, 127

130: Robert Streb, 22, 261, 143



















131: Trey Mullinax, 21, 260 125

132: Nate Lashley, 14, 259, 126

133: Zach Johnson, 16, 256, 128

134: Harris English, 23, 253, 130

135: Jonathan Byrd, 13, 251, 129

136: Stephan Jaeger, 20, 250, 142

137: Dominic Bozzelli, 18, 249, 131

138: Beau Hossler, 21, 244, 134

139: Shawn Stefani, 20, 243, 135

140: Hudson Swafford, 20, 242, 133



















141: Roberto Castro, 17, 238, 136

142: Alex Noren, 15, 235, 137

143: Bronson Burgoon, 15, 233, 140

144: Kelly Kraft, 24, 230, 139

145: Jim Knous, 18, 223, 144

146: Jimmy Walker, 18, 219, 145

147: Kramer Hickok, 20, 216, 146

148: Bill Haas, 18, 203, 147

149: Alex Prugh, 20, 200, 162

150: Roberto Díaz, 17, 195, 172



















151: Dylan Frittelli, 17, 195, 148

152: Johnson Wagner, 14, 191, 149

153: Tyler Duncan, 23, 191, 155

154: Julián Etulain, 19, 186, 150

155: Curtis Luck, 18, 186, 151

156: Chase Wright, 20, 183, 152

157: Sepp Straka, 18, 181, 153

158: Brandon Harkins, 22, 181, 157

159: Brendan Steele, 18, 181, 164

160: David Hearn, 14, 180, 154



















161: Russell Henley, 19, 180, 156

162: Cameron Davis, 19, 177, 160

163: Ted Potter, Jr., 18, 173, 158

164: D.J. Trahan, 11, 167, 159

165: Anders Albertson, 19, 164, 161

166: José de Jesús Rodríguez, 18, 149, 163

167: Andrew Landry, 19, 149, 167

168: Ollie Schniederjans, 24, 144, 165

169: Tom Hoge, 26, 143, 166

170: Hunter Mahan, 16, 136, 168



















171: Anirban Lahiri, 19, 135, 169

172: Ben Silverman, 18, 134, 170

173: Satoshi Kodaira, 17, 133, 171

174: Ernie Els, 15, 120, 173

175: Charl Schwartzel, 13, 113, 174

176: Stewart Cink, 12, 111, 175

177: Seth Reeves, 19, 110, 179

178: Whee Kim, 22, 108, 176

179: Josh Teater, 18, 107, 189

180: Kevin Chappell, 3, 107, 177



















181: Adam Svensson, 19, 107, 178

182: Davis Love III, 9, 106, 180

183: Joey Garber, 16, 104, 181

184: Brady Schnell, 15, 103, 185

185: Luke Donald, 9, 101, 182

186: Wes Roach, 15, 101, 183

187: Vijay Singh, 6, 100, 184

188: Sam Saunders, 20, 98, 188

189: Chris Kirk, 17, 95, 186

190: Ben Crane, 13, 95, 187



















191: Cody Gribble, 20, 93, 202

192: Sean O'Hair, 9, 88, 190

193: Nicholas Lindheim, 11, 86, 191

194: Fabián Gómez, 15, 85, 192

195: J.J. Henry, 16, 79, 193

196: Brendon Todd, 8, 77, 194

197: Billy Hurley III, 9, 77, 195

198: Sangmoon Bae, 17, 71, 200

199: James Hahn, 10, 70, 196

200: K.J. Choi, 7, 70, 197



















Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

