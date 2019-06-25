2018-'19 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list standings (through the Travelers Championship)
The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-'20 season as well as who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoff in August. In addition this season, a new $10 million bonus will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10— adding more significance to the regular season standings, which culminate with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.
For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.
Here is the latest FedEx Cup points list through the Travelers Championship. There are six weeks until the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.
RANK, PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS, PREVIOUS RANKING
1: Matt Kuchar, 17, 2,287, 1
2: Brooks Koepka, 15, 2,198, 3
3: Rory McIlroy, 14, 2,195, 2
4: Xander Schauffele, 16, 1,817, 4
5: Gary Woodland, 18 1,789, 5
6: Patrick Cantlay, 16, 1,658, 7
7: Dustin Johnson, 13, 1,631, 6
8: Paul Casey, 17, 1,541, 8
9: Justin Rose, 12, 1,308, 9
10: Rickie Fowler, 15, 1,285, 10
11: Jon Rahm, 15, 1,283, 11
12: Chez Reavie, 21, 1,272, 35
13: Marc Leishman, 16, 1,215, 12
14: Justin Thomas, 15, 1,120, 15
15: Charles Howell III, 20, 1,107, 13
16: Adam Scott, 13, 1,107, 14
17: Kevin Kisner, 19, 1,031, 20
18: Tony Finau, 19, 1,010, 16
19: Tiger Woods, 9, 1,003, 17
20: Ryan Palmer, 16, 998, 18
21: Francesco Molinari, 12, 985, 19
22: Sung Kang, 21, 980, 21
23: Webb Simpson, 15, 974, 22
24: Scott Piercy, 20, 958, 23
25: Bryson DeChambeau, 15, 948, 27
26: Sungjae Im, 27, 902, 28
27: Phil Mickelson, 15, 896, 24
28: Corey Conners, 20, 891, 25
29: C.T. Pan, 21, 890, 26
30: Keith Mitchell, 20, 861, 29
31: Kevin Tway, 20, 858, 39
32: Jason Day, 16, 844, 36
33: Jim Furyk, 17, 833, 30
34: Hideki Matsuyama, 16, 822, 31
35: Andrew Putnam, 19, 810, 32
36: Brandt Snedeker, 20, 803, 34
37: Kevin Na, 16, 802, 33
38: J.B. Holmes, 20, 768, 37
39: Lucas Glover, 19, 761, 38
40: Tommy Fleetwood, 13, 743, 45
41: Jason Kokrak, 18, 725, 40
42: Graeme McDowell 17, 724, 41
43: Max Homa, 20, 722, 42
44: Si Woo Kim, 22, 722, 43
45: Joel Dahmen, 24, 710, 44
46: Keegan Bradley, 20, 686, 76
47: Adam Hadwin, 19, 677, 46
48: Adam Long, 20, 672, 50
49: Louis Oosthuizen, 14, 665, 47
50: Ryan Moore, 17, 648, 55
51: Emiliano Grillo, 19, 646, 48
52: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 16 637, 49
53: Cameron Champ, 20, 631, 51
54: Billy Horschel, 20, 626, 52
55: Abraham Ancer, 22, 622, 60
56: Sergio Garcia, 12, 616, 53
57: Ian Poulter, 14, 601, 54
58: Rory Sabbatini, 20, 596, 56
59: Danny Lee, 21, 588, 57
60: Kevin Streelman, 21, 566, 65
61: Charley Hoffman, 19, 559, 58
62: Matt Every, 12, 548, 59
63: Shane Lowry, 11, 537, 61
64: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 17, 531, 62
65: Vaughn Taylor, 22, 530, 84
66: Chesson Hadley, 22, 526, 63
67: Jhonattan Vegas, 19, 521, 64
68: Michael Thompson, 17, 508, 66
69: Jordan Spieth, 18, 502, 67
70: Luke List, 17, 497, 68
71: Bubba Watson, 15 484, 70
72: Branden Grace, 19, 479, 69
73: Patrick Reed, 17, 478, 72
74: Patrick Rodgers, 14, 454, 71
75: Henrik Stenson, 13, 453, 73
76: Harold Varner III, 21, 448, 81
77: Tyrrell Hatton, 14, 444, 74
78: Byeong Hun An, 17, 441, 75
79: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 24, 438, 92
80: Brian Stuard, 24, 433, 77
81: J.T. Poston, 23, 432, 78
82: Russell Knox, 19, 431, 85
83: Aaron Baddeley, 17, 428, 79
84: Cameron Smith, 18, 420, 80
85: Talor Gooch, 12, 410, 82
86: J.J. Spaun, 21, 410, 88
87: Brian Gay, 23, 409, 83
88: Sam Burns, 23, 403, 87
89: Adam Schenk, 25, 395, 86
90: Mackenzie Hughes, 20, 392, 89
91: Sam Ryder, 17, 386, 93
92: Bud Cauley, 20, 383, 90
93: Peter Malnati, 20, 381, 98
94: Scott Stallings, 21, 381 91
95: Scott Brown, 22, 380, 94
96: Ryan Armour, 22, 376, 95
97: Nick Watney, 21, 363, 102
98: Aaron Wise, 17, 361, 96
99: Jonas Blixt, 21, 361, 97
100: Martin Trainer, 20, 354, 99
101: Pat Perez, 16, 352, 100
102: Matt Jones, 21, 350, 101
103: Wyndham Clark, 21, 334, 115
104: Patton Kizzire, 20, 333, 103
105: Nick Taylor, 22, 330, 104
106: Joaquin Niemann, 21, 327, 141
107: Troy Merritt, 13, 327, 105
108: Danny Willett, 16, 324, 106
109: Brian Harman, 23, 321, 132
110: Peter Uihlein, 23, 321, 107
111: Chris Stroud 20, 320, 108
112: Kyle Stanley 20, 315, 111
113: Richy Werenski, 21, 314, 109
114: Carlos Ortiz, 23, 304, 110
115: Jason Dufner, 20, 296, 112
116: Denny McCarthy, 21, 295, 113
117: Austin Cook, 18, 286, 114
118: Ryan Blaum, 22, 282, 122
119: Roger Sloan, 21, 280, 116
120: Cameron Tringale, 16, 278, 118
121: Sebastián Muñoz, 19, 277, 117
122: Seamus Power, 22, 276, 121
123: Daniel Berger, 16, 275, 119
124: Martin Kaymer, 12, 273, 120
125: Martin Laird, 19, 271, 138
126: Zack Sucher, 4, 270, 222
127: Hank Lebioda, 17, 269, 124
128: Brice Garnett, 22, 264, 123
129: Scott Langley, 21, 262, 127
130: Robert Streb, 22, 261, 143
131: Trey Mullinax, 21, 260 125
132: Nate Lashley, 14, 259, 126
133: Zach Johnson, 16, 256, 128
134: Harris English, 23, 253, 130
135: Jonathan Byrd, 13, 251, 129
136: Stephan Jaeger, 20, 250, 142
137: Dominic Bozzelli, 18, 249, 131
138: Beau Hossler, 21, 244, 134
139: Shawn Stefani, 20, 243, 135
140: Hudson Swafford, 20, 242, 133
141: Roberto Castro, 17, 238, 136
142: Alex Noren, 15, 235, 137
143: Bronson Burgoon, 15, 233, 140
144: Kelly Kraft, 24, 230, 139
145: Jim Knous, 18, 223, 144
146: Jimmy Walker, 18, 219, 145
147: Kramer Hickok, 20, 216, 146
148: Bill Haas, 18, 203, 147
149: Alex Prugh, 20, 200, 162
150: Roberto Díaz, 17, 195, 172
151: Dylan Frittelli, 17, 195, 148
152: Johnson Wagner, 14, 191, 149
153: Tyler Duncan, 23, 191, 155
154: Julián Etulain, 19, 186, 150
155: Curtis Luck, 18, 186, 151
156: Chase Wright, 20, 183, 152
157: Sepp Straka, 18, 181, 153
158: Brandon Harkins, 22, 181, 157
159: Brendan Steele, 18, 181, 164
160: David Hearn, 14, 180, 154
161: Russell Henley, 19, 180, 156
162: Cameron Davis, 19, 177, 160
163: Ted Potter, Jr., 18, 173, 158
164: D.J. Trahan, 11, 167, 159
165: Anders Albertson, 19, 164, 161
166: José de Jesús Rodríguez, 18, 149, 163
167: Andrew Landry, 19, 149, 167
168: Ollie Schniederjans, 24, 144, 165
169: Tom Hoge, 26, 143, 166
170: Hunter Mahan, 16, 136, 168
171: Anirban Lahiri, 19, 135, 169
172: Ben Silverman, 18, 134, 170
173: Satoshi Kodaira, 17, 133, 171
174: Ernie Els, 15, 120, 173
175: Charl Schwartzel, 13, 113, 174
176: Stewart Cink, 12, 111, 175
177: Seth Reeves, 19, 110, 179
178: Whee Kim, 22, 108, 176
179: Josh Teater, 18, 107, 189
180: Kevin Chappell, 3, 107, 177
181: Adam Svensson, 19, 107, 178
182: Davis Love III, 9, 106, 180
183: Joey Garber, 16, 104, 181
184: Brady Schnell, 15, 103, 185
185: Luke Donald, 9, 101, 182
186: Wes Roach, 15, 101, 183
187: Vijay Singh, 6, 100, 184
188: Sam Saunders, 20, 98, 188
189: Chris Kirk, 17, 95, 186
190: Ben Crane, 13, 95, 187
191: Cody Gribble, 20, 93, 202
192: Sean O'Hair, 9, 88, 190
193: Nicholas Lindheim, 11, 86, 191
194: Fabián Gómez, 15, 85, 192
195: J.J. Henry, 16, 79, 193
196: Brendon Todd, 8, 77, 194
197: Billy Hurley III, 9, 77, 195
198: Sangmoon Bae, 17, 71, 200
199: James Hahn, 10, 70, 196
200: K.J. Choi, 7, 70, 197
