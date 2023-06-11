2017 U.S. Midwest hailstorm caused $2.5 billion in damages in Minnesota
From Sunday, June 11, through Monday, June 19, 2017, several areas east of the Mississippi River were hit by severe thunderstorms. The storms included heavy rain, tornadoes, strong winds and hail that was so aggressive it looked like snow accumulation.
The storms hit quite a few states including, Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
Just shot this tornado on Hwy 85 and Rd 22 in Cheyenne @NWSCheyenne @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/d2wsA36XCi
— Daryl Orr (@WxWyDaryl)
— Daryl Orr (@WxWyDaryl) Daryl Orr on Twitter: "Just shot this tornado on Hwy 85 and Rd 22 in Cheyenne @NWSCheyenne @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/d2wsA36XCi / Twitter"
Minnesota was highly impacted. On June 11, a derecho moved from South Dakota to southern and central Minnesota. It then went through Wisconsin and headed to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Areas near Genoa, Neb., reported tennis ball-sized hail.
@wibw hail near Stockton KS pic.twitter.com/3BmOyTA0QH
— Luke Berry (@berrymclouth)
— Luke Berry (@berrymclouth) Luke Berry on Twitter: "@wibw hail near Stockton KS pic.twitter.com/3BmOyTA0QH / Twitter"
Throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Kansas, the wind speeds reached up to 140 km/h. People were injured by trees that were knocked over by the wind. In Kansas, the wind blew 18-wheelers right off the highway.
Softball size hail in Odessa Texas pic.twitter.com/T1RgThLI7B
— Danny Servance (@DannyServance)
— Danny Servance (@DannyServance) Danny Servance on Twitter: "Softball size hail in Odessa Texas pic.twitter.com/T1RgThLI7B / Twitter"
Between South Dakota and Minnesota, there were 12 reported tornadoes. The heavy winds and stormy weather in Minnesota caused a power outage for 90,000 people.
Unusual sight for June! Public Works crews remove hail from streets. Mostly leaves/twigs/debris from storm damage & clogged storm drains. pic.twitter.com/t8mGnmznqA
— City of Coon Rapids (@coonrapidsgov)
— City of Coon Rapids (@coonrapidsgov) City of Coon Rapids on Twitter: "Unusual sight for June! Public Works crews remove hail from streets. Mostly leaves/twigs/debris from storm damage & clogged storm drains. pic.twitter.com/t8mGnmznqA / Twitter"
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the hail in Minnesota caused approximately $2.5 billion in damages, making it one of the costliest hailstorms in U.S. history.
Courtesy of NOAA
Thumbnail: Courtesy of NOAA