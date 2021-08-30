2017 Dodge Viper SRT ACR Closed Viper Production With A Bang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Viper is the epitome of American performance!

The Dodge Viper is one of the most impressive vehicles ever made by an American company. Taking a hiatus several times, and production being officially ended, the Dodge Vipers left of the road have become extremely popular with collectors. This particular 2017 Dodge Viper SRT ACR represents the last year the Dodge Viper was made, and it’s no ordinary car.

Kicking off in 2013, the fifth generation of the Dodge Viper was arguably the most refined through the long running production. The announcement had come two years prior, but many didn’t want to believe it was actually going to happen, until the final Viper rolled off the assembly line. Actually, new cars were still being sold into 2019, capping the turbulent production history of the Dodge Viper.

The ACR Viper is a jaw droopingly impressive trim line, introduced at SEMA in 2014. It is moved by a massive 8.4-liter V10 engine that makes 645-horsepower and 600 lbs-ft of torque. Backing the engine is a six speed manual transmission, ensuring this is going to be an extremely fun car to drive. Dodge fitted this Viper with Brembo carbon ceramic brake discs and calipers. It rides on an adjustable Bilstein suspension and rides on ACR trim level Kumho tires.

This stunning Dodge Viper SRT ACR features vinyl livery with a finish in Venom Black with Bright White GTS racing stripes. To add to the good looks, it is equipped with the Extreme Aero Package. The interior features black alcantara cloth seats with red stitching. Learn more about it here.

