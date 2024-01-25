2017 Cadillac CTS-V Vanishes From Dealer Showroom

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a high-end heist.

A 2017 Cadillac CTS-V disappeared from the showroom floor of Lux Motors, a prestigious used luxury car dealership located on N. Green River Road in Evansville. The local police department is now spearheading an investigation into the incident, which left employees and authorities puzzled and determined to recover the stolen vehicle.

The theft was discovered early Sunday morning when an employee arrived to meet a client and was greeted by the unsettling sight of the Cadillac's absence. A closer inspection revealed a shattered passenger window, hinting at a forced entry and a hasty getaway. According to reports, the high-end heist occurred just before 5 a.m., with the thieves making a clean escape under the cover of darkness.

Valued at nearly $90,000 when new, the Cadillac CTS-V is not just any car. It's a testament to engineering excellence and luxury, making its disappearance all the more alarming for the dealership and the community. The Evansville Police Department is now appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the apprehension of those responsible.

Residents and motorists in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or suspicious activity related to the missing Cadillac CTS-V. The Evansville Police Department emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in solving this audacious crime and restoring a sense of security to the local luxury car market.

As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits updates, hoping for the safe recovery of the stolen Cadillac and justice for those who dared to disrupt the tranquility of Evansville's prestigious Lux Motors showroom.

