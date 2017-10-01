2017-18 NHL Preview: Do the Calgary Flames finally have the answer in goal?

After failing to solve their persistent issues in goal with Brian Elliott last season, the Calgary Flames have decided to try on another veteran netminder. Mike Smith was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in an offseason trade the franchise hopes will finally bring stability to the position.

Smith’s numbers in recent seasons may not inspire a whole lot of confidence, but the veteran is in a much better position to succeed in Calgary. The Flames continued to bolster their defensive core this summer by adding Travis Hamonic in a trade with the New York Islanders. It’s a deal that will ensure that the Flames have a pairing that will rival the No. 1 option of most teams on the ice in just about every high-leverage situation.

There will be no excuse for Smith — or Flames GM Brad Treliving for that matter — if the club’s goaltending isn’t improved in 2017-18.