2016 WEC champion Lieb to make racing comeback at Monza ELMS round

Lieb to make racing comeback in ELMS

Marc Lieb will return to Automobile Club de l'Ouest-sanctioned competition for the first time since winning the 2016 World Endurance Championship at this weekend's Monza European Le Mans Series round.

The one-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner officially retired from professional racing after he and Romain Dumas were both dropped from Porsche's LMP1 line-up at the end of their title-winning season, but has since made sporadic appearances in GT3 machinery while concentrating on his role as head of the marque's customer racing division.

As the second round of the ELMS clashes with the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Lieb has been drafted into the Proton Competition line-up in the GTE class alongside team boss Christian Ried and Marvin Dienst.

He replaces Porsche junior Dennis Olsen, who is contesting the 24 Hours for Manthey Racing. Lieb claimed four ELMS GT2 in 2005, '06, '09 and '10, and twice finished runner-up before moving to Porsche's works effort in the WEC.

Porsche WEC driver Gianmaria Bruni has also been drafted into the Proton line-up for his first ELMS appearance since 2012, replacing Matteo Cairoli alongside father and son pair Gianluca and Giorgio Roda.

Bruni won the GT2 title in 2011 as a Ferrari factory driver.

Did you know?

Gianmaria Bruni's last appearance in the European Le Mans Series was a rare appearance in a prototype.

He finished seventh in the first round of the truncated 2012 championship at Paul Ricard in a Pecom Racing ORECA LMP2 car, shared with Pierre Kaffer and former WRC regular Luis Perez-Companc.