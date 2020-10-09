In 2016, Russia rooted for Trump to win. Now, polls suggest lack of interest in U.S. election

If the only news source in your life was Russian state TV, chances are you would come to the conclusion that the outcome of next month's U.S. presidential election really isn't such a big deal after all.

You might also conclude that the divisions in American society are so deep, and the country has fallen apart so fast, that nothing that happens in the Earth's most powerful nation really has much impact on the rest of the world.

"Will it be Biden or Trump?" Dmitry Kiselyov, host of Vesti Nedeli (News of the Week), a ratings topper for Russian state TV Channel 1, said, referring to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

"For us, I say [it's like] two football teams from some foreign country: We don't care who wins. We just watch how they chase the ball around."

Kiselyov, 66, is often derogatorily referred to in Western media reports as Russia's "chief propagandist." He is also the only journalist on Canada's Russia sanctions list, referred to in the official listing as a "known associate of President Vladimir Putin."

Largely because of his inclusion on that list, Kiselyov has repeatedly rebuffed requests for an interview with CBC News, but this week he relented — inviting our team from the CBC's Moscow bureau to watch his program go to air and to talk about the upcoming U.S. election.

His show draws more than 18 million viewers each week and offers insights into the thinking of many in the inner circle of Russia's government.

U.S. has 'totally lost moral leadership'

"The degradation of the United States has been going on for the last 10 years, and now it's obvious they have totally lost moral leadership," Kiselyov told us on his set.

"In the past, the U.S. presented its 'American way of life' like some kind of universal model. But what is the American way of life now? Take a look ... they're killing each other on the streets, and this is very unfortunate."

But what about the economic might of the United States?

China now interests Russia a lot more, he said.

Or the powerful U.S. military?

Russia has nuclear weapons, too, he countered.

Or the potential of the U.S. to punish Russia? Let them turn off the internet — we're ready for it, Kiselyov said.

"In many different spheres, we've traded places — and even when we've traded places, we are still asked to take an example from America.

"But what's the point? We feel great!"

It would be easy to dismiss Kiselyov and his doom-saying — except he's known to be close to Putin, his show has a massive audience and some opinion polls appear to support what he's saying: that most Russians really have tuned out of what's going on in the U.S.

Russians ambivalent about U.S. election

In a poll this week by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), 42 per cent of Russians surveyed said they weren't following the U.S. contest much at all. Only five per cent reported having positive feelings about Joe Biden, and most said they had no opinion of him at all — even though he was vice-president under Barack Obama for eight years.

Nonetheless, many other Russia watchers say Kiselyov's bleak view of the United States as a receding superpower is more a Kremlin fantasy than reality.

