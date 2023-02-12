2016 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been
Not every NBA draft class is going to be full of stars, and we can look right at the 2016 class as an example of that.
Right now, this draft class has just four players who could be considered even All-Star-level guys. What’s more, it boasts seven players who were undrafted going in the Top 30 of this re-draft, including two in the lottery.
Some of the players who cracked this Top 30 aren’t even in the NBA at the moment and some that are could very well be playing overseas within a year or two.
Yikes.
Below, check out our 2016 NBA re-draft, the way it should have been in hindsight.
No. 1 pick: Brandon Ingram
What does it say about this draft class that the No. 1 player in our re-draft has made one All-Star roster in seven seasons? Still, Brandon Ingram is one of the league’s better all-around wings, who can do high-level scoring to go with playmaking and rebounding from his position.
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $80,576,485
Career stats: 18.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 46.1 FG%, 36.2 3P%
No. 2 pick: Jaylen Brown
From a very raw prospect to the second-best player from his draft class, Jaylen Brown is a two-way star who thrives as a scorer and defender. Brown’s jumper has particularly come along, with the former Cal standout able to hit shots from all over the floor. The one thing still lagging behind for Brown is his ball-handling and ability to limit turnovers.
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $73,198,315
Career stats: 17.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.5 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 3 pick: Domantas Sabonis
One of the best centers in the NBA today, Domantas Sabonis is modernized enough to thrive thanks to his face-up skills and playmaking ability. That has helped for the former Gonzaga Bulldog to not go the way of other dinousar-type, paint-bound big men. His defense is lacking but on offense and on the glass, he’s a star-level big man
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $49,479,554
Career stats: 14.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 54.3 FG%, 32.3 3P%
No. 4 pick: Pascal Siakam
Another formerly raw prospect to a star today, Pascal Siakam is a bundle of energy when he’s on the court, able to collect a rebound on one end and bring it down to score in transition. Siakam has the quickness and ball-handling to be a threat in the halfcourt, too, along with the shooting ability to keep defenses honest. He also has the defensive versatility to be impactful on that end.
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $69,968,576
Career stats: 16.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.8 FG%, 33.0 3P%
No. 5 pick: Ben Simmons
Where to begin with Ben Simmons? If he had just maintained the trajectory he appeared to be on in his Rookie of the Year inaugural campaign, we’d be talking about him as the best player in his draft class. Alas, injuries and other off-court issues have completely stymied his progress as a player and have him looking like a low-end role player more than anything else. Maybe he’ll regain his confidence and become a freakazoid point guard one day, but right now, that doesn’t appear that likely.
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $90,183,585
Career stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.5 apg, 56.0 FG%, 13.9 3P%
No. 6 pick: Jamal Murray
Missing a year of action due to a major knee injury hindered his progress a bit, but Jamal Murray is now starting to look like his old self. A confident bucket-getting lead guard, Murray can get hot in a hurry from beyond the arc but also has the ball-handling, quickness and athleticism to finish in the paint.
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $71,263,506
Career stats: 16.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.1 apg, 44.8 FG%, 37.1 3P%
No. 7 pick: Fred VanVleet
From undrafted to No. 7 in our re-draft, what a career Fred VanVleet has carved out in the NBA after being a standout at Wichita State. VanVleet already has a championship under his belt and now maintains his status as one of the league’s upper-level point guards behind his confident three-point shooting, playmaking and defensive toughness.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $60,782,008
Career stats: 14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.1 apg, 40.3 FG%, 37.5 3P%
No. 8 pick: Dejounte Murray
A freak athlete with long arms, Dejounte Murray thrives defensively thanks to his physical skills and insticts, but has also developed into a good scorer on offense, with decent enough playmaking and shooting prowess. Murray is also one of the better backcourt rebounders in the league today.
Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $36,074,257
Career stats: 13.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 45.7 FG%, 34.2 3P%
No. 9 pick: Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield may not be the star he was at Oklahoma, but he’s had a nice career as a bombastic three-point shooter who doesn’t need much time or space to get his shots off, hitting them at a high level.
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $63,892,698
Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 43.2 FG%, 40.2 3P%
No. 10 pick: Malcolm Brogdon
A high-IQ floor general who rarely makes mistakes, the only thing holding Malcolm Brogdon is limited athleticism. Besides that, Brogdon has the strength to get to the rim and finish around the basket, shoots the ball very well, can create plays for others and provides good toughness defensively against opposing guards.
Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $66,132,562
Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.7 apg, 46.5 FG%, 38.6 3P%
No. 11 pick: Jakob Poeltl
To be a great paint defender, you have to be willing to be the victim of a highlight dunk every once in a while, and few players personify that better than Jakob Poeltl. Jokes aside, Poeltl is one of the league’s better rim-protectors, with quick enough feet to not get destroyed when forced to switch. Poeltl also rebounds well and can finish out of the pick-and-roll.
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $29,083,657
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 62.6 FG%, 50.0 3P%
No. 12 pick: Ivica Zubac
Ivica Zubac’s biggest strength is as a screen-setter, where his massive size causes opponents to disappear and opens up lanes for his team’s ball-handlers. He can have shaky hands catching the ball down low and isn’t a threat to score outside of the paint, but Zubac knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. Zubac also protects the paint well thanks to his size and length.
Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $24,892,427
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 60.0 FG%, 74.5 FT%
No. 13 pick: Caris LeVert
A slippery ball-handler with good body movement and the ability to get to the rim and finish, Caris LeVert is at his best putting his head down and attacking the basket. He’s inconsistent as a shooter and doesn’t provide much on defense.
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $41,226,981
Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.3 FG%, 33.8 3P%
No. 14 pick: Alex Caruso
Another undrafted success story in 2016, Alex Caruso is now one of the NBA’s most impactful guard defenders, with surprising athleticism that helps him succeed in transition and slashing to the basket.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $14,304,500
Career stats: 6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 42.6 FG%, 36.9 3P%
No. 15 pick: Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley has developed into a good outside shooter, albeit a streaky one, with ball-handling struggles that limit his ability to attack in the halfcourt. Still, he’s able to get hot quickly and can provide teams with good scoring off the bench.
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $35,751,372
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%
No. 16 pick: Dorian Finney-Smith
Defense and three-point shooting are two of the most important skills for modern role-playing wings, and though he’s inconsistent in the latter trait, Dorian Finney-Smith is still one of the league’s better current 3-and-D swingmen.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $15,401,033
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.2 FG%, 35.9 3P%
No. 17 pick: Taurean Prince
Taurean Prince is far from a star but he’s a decent role player on the wing, able to hit threes, score as a slasher, defend and rebound.
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $36,334,040
Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.1 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 18 pick: Georges Niang
A three-point specialist from beyond the arc despite being a big man, Georges Niang has a green light when he catches the ball at the arc with a look at the basket, and judging by how often he shoots it in his limited minutes, he knows that.
Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $9,068,765
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%
No. 19 pick: Danuel House
Danuel House has lasted a long time in the NBA despite going undrafted, and that’s thanks to his spot-up shooting and defensive versatility.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $13,122,972
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 20 pick: Gary Payton II
A defensive specialist with great strength and length, Gary Payton II is similar to his father in their expert point-stopping abilities, though he is nowhere near the scorer or playmaker Gary Payton was, mostly just scoring off cuts and open spot-up opportunities.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $3,790,544
Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 54.5 FG%, 33.6 3P%
No. 21 pick: Furkan Korkmaz
A shooting specialist from beyond the arc, Furkan Korkmaz has outplayed his actual draft night position, which in part shows just how weak this draft class was considering he’s currently out of Philadelphia’s rotation and is averaging fewer than four points per game this year.
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $11,218,910
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.5 FG%, 35.4 3P%
No. 22 pick: Damion Lee
Damion Lee is an NBA champion thanks to his time with the Warriors, one now providing the Suns with confident midrange pull-up scoring and decent three-point marksmanship. Lee won’t give offer up much defense or playmaking, looking mostly just to score during his time on the floor.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,781,472
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 37.7 3P%
No. 23 pick: Juancho Hernangomez
NBA-player-turned actor Juancho Hernangomez has had his moments in the NBA as a slasher and outside shooter, but not enough of them to warrant a higher spot on this list. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Netflix movie star head back overseas at some point for a larger role on a good Euroleague team.
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $22,847,859
Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%
No. 24 pick: Bryn Forbes
With as much of a premium placed on shooting as there is today, Bryn Forbes has forged a nice career after going undrafted in 2016 thanks to his quick, accurate jumper from the outside. He’s purely a specialist, though, and won’t provide teams with much more than outside shooting.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $14,693,227
Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 41.0 3P%
No. 25 pick: Damian Jones
A big body who can handle a role as a third-string big man, Damian Jones sets hard screens and fights on the glass, and is able to finish down low when spoon-fed opportunities.
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $9,798,474
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 65.8 FG%, 25.3 3P%
No. 26 pick: Kris Dunn
In a class with many lottery busts, Kris Dunn might be the least disappointing of all of them, as he at least had moments where he looked like a capable low-level starter, high-level backup at point guard. Injuries have set him back, however, and he’s now just fighting to keep an NBA career going, period.
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $27,572,717
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.0 FG%, 29.9 3P%
No. 27 pick: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was thought of well as a prospect thanks to his length, quickness and shooting stroke, but wasn’t able to put it all together in the NBA, with the French wing now playing in the Euroleague.
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $9,402,754
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%
No. 28 pick: Cheick Diallo
Tough-nosed big man who fights on the glass and sets hard screens, Cheick Diallo has had impactful moments in the NBA, but not many of them.
Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $5,182,718
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.4 apg, 59.6 FG%, 28.6 3P%
No. 29 pick: Marquese Chriss
Another lottery disappointment from 2016, Marquese Chriss flashed jaw-dropping athleticism early on in his career, destroying rims with high-flying dunks regularly, but those moments are long gone now, as injuries and a poor feel for the game have, at least right now, put a halt to Chriss’ NBA career.
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $12,338,303
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 45.6 FG%, 29.0 3P%
No. 30 pick: DeAndre Bembry
DeAndre Bembry is a tough ball-handler who can score from the midrange and near the rim, but struggles with his outside shooting. Now in and out of the NBA, that Bembry even cracks this list on a re-draft shows how much this draft class has struggled.
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $11,313,771
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
Biggest risers
Fred VanVleet: From undrafted to No. 7
Alex Caruso: From undrafted to No. 14
Dorian Finney-Smith: From undrafted to No. 16
Danuel House: From undrafted to No. 19
Gary Payton II: From undrafted No. 20
Damion Lee: From undrafted to No. 22
Bryn Forbes: From undrafted to No. 24
George Niang: From No. 50 to No. 18 (+32)
Malcolm Brogdon: From No. 36 to No. 10 (+26)
Pascal Siakam: From No. 27 to No. 4 (+23)
Dejounte Murray: From No. 29 to No. 7 (+22)
Ivica Zubac: From No. 32 to No. 12 (+20)
Highest picks not listed
Dragan Bender: No. 4
Thon Maker: No. 10
Georgios Papagianis: No. 13
Denzel Valentine: No. 14
Guerschon Yabusele: No. 16
Wade Baldwin: No. 17
Henry Ellenson: No. 18
Malachi Richardson: No. 22
Ante Zizic: No. 23
