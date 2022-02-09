2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece.

McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?

This stunning Volcano Yellow McLaren 570S boasts an incredible wide stance which is perfect for giving the car a dominating presence on the road while retaining the sleek nature of a modern European supercar. Of course, an essential part of the car's exterior appearance is the set of contemporary performance wheels and low-profile tires. These features provide a fantastic contrast against the body, further punctuated by the brake calipers, which sport a body-matched color. Amazingly, this car is equipped with a luxury package that makes the car even more comfortable as you rocket up to the top speed of 204 miles per hour!

Speaking of performance, that top speed is provided by a potent twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine which makes a massive 562 horsepower and 443 ft/lbs of torque. This also leads the car to a jump from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds which is blisteringly fast for any supercar. Another major contributor to the rapid acceleration is the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This was a ridiculously optioned-out car for its time, and it still competes with today's modern supercars. Without a doubt, this is the perfect car for any enthusiast with a passion for pure speed and a raw driving experience to match!

Story continues

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.