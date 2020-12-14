2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at a hospital is being circulated to claim that Modi went to visit Ambani’s newly born grandson.

However, the viral image is a mirrored version of a 2014 picture when PM Modi had inaugurated the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

CLAIM

The image is being used to take a dig at PM Modi saying that he went to meet Ambani’s grandson but hasn’t met the protesting farmers yet.

The claim along with the image reads: “हे साहब! अम्बानी के नवासे को देखने आप हॉस्पिटल पहुंच गये, लेकिन पोषक(अन्नदाता) से मिलने की ज़हमत तक नहीं की, जो 17 दिन से ऐसी ठंड और बरसात में खुले आसमान के नीचे बैठे हैं? इतनी निष्ठुरता क्यूं???”

(Translated: Oh Sir! You went to the hospital to see Ambani’s grandson, but don’t have the time to meet the protesting farmers, who have been sitting under the open sky, braving cold and rain for the last 17 days. Why so cruel?)

Several social media users have shared the image on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched on Google using keywords “Modi Ambani hospital” which led us to several images that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambai wearing the same attire.

With the help of the search, we came across an article by Financial Express that was published in 2014 and was titled as: ‘PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.’

The article carried a gallery of images, one of which was very similar to the viral one. The image was attributed to news agency PTI and mentioned that it showed PM Modi being welcomed by the Ambanis on his arrival for the inauguration of the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

On comparing the viral image with the 2014 image, we found several similarities such as the attire of PM Modi, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the man in grey clothes, hospital staff, among others.

We also noticed that the hand movements and the way the people were positioned were also the same, just the the viral image is a mirror image of the one captured in 2014.

Left: Viral image. Right: 2014 image.

For instance, if you look carefully, in the viral image, Nita Ambani is standing on the right of PM Modi, however in the 2014 image, she is standing on Modi’s left.

We found that the images and footage of the said event were also uploaded on Narendra Modi’s official website and his official YouTube channel.

It is pertinent to note that the news of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka becoming parents to a boy, came to light only on 10 December while the viral image is from 2014.

