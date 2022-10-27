2011 Callaway Corvette Is Pure Speed

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This violent beast is ready for some racing.

Chevrolet really knocked it out of the park with the C6 Corvette as it combined the design language of previous models with some truly wild modern performance. Even today, this generation of ‘Vette is very capable of keeping up with the best sports cars on the new performance market. So it makes sense the car has gained somewhat of a ubiquitous reputation amongst enthusiast groups. Even more impressive has got to be the version made by Callaway which was unlike anything Chevy offered at the time. Don’t believe me? Check this out.

Built in 2011, this Corvette left the Callaway facility with a couple extra features over its stock brethren. Some of these things included Callaway OZ wheels, double D exhaust, and badging from the custom automaker. However, you didn’t click on this to talk about the vanity features of the vehicle. Rather, this car, and those who appreciate it, mostly revolves around pure and raw performance. So what gives it such a violent disposition?

The answer to that question is a wild 2LT V8 engine which was once one of the most powerful engines available on the American performance market. Of course, this was not the only thing delivering power to the rear wheels as supported by the wild supercharger. That power adder is so big the hood was changed out for the C12 style which fits the drivetrain better. Without a doubt, this car is all about going fast and having fun. If that sounds like you, then consider getting behind the wheel of this incredible Corvette.

