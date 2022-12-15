£200k boost to help community groups beat rising costs in Telford and Wrekin

Councillor Carolyn Healy has said much of the money will be fed back into the local economy through the use of local energy efficiency suppliers

Community centres across Telford and Wrekin have been given grants to help with soaring bills and energy efficiency.

Up to £10,000 has been awarded to 26 local groups in a bid to reduce the borough's carbon footprint.

The funding will be used to install energy-efficient heating systems or switch to energy-saving lighting.

"These centres are the lifeblood of our community," said Councillor Carolyn Healy.

The council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services added: "Thanks to match funding, our total £207,000 of climate grants awarded to these organisations will enable more than £770,000 of carbon reducing projects to take place across the borough.

"This is a significant amount of work and we're very excited to see the emissions reductions that will follow as a direct result."

Jacqui Idiens, from Park Lane Centre in Woodside, said the struggle with rising energy costs had led to concerns about the future of the charity.

'Game changer'

She added: "Our centre is used by hundreds of people on a daily and weekly basis attending the groups that take place here, from Knit & Knatter to Making Changes Youth Club.

"Our community relies on our venue, so this funding is a game changer - it means we won't have to close our doors and all these hugely valuable activities can carry on."

Jonathan Barclay, leader of 1st Priorslee and St Georges Scout Group, said: "It would be heart-breaking if the children and others in our community couldn't attend their favourite activities because of the knock-on effect of energy prices."

Grants were also awarded to organisations looking to promote "grow local" food as well as those delivering awareness through Carbon Literacy.

