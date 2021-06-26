2009 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2009 NBA Draft possessed some serious firepower, though, in hindsight, it wasn’t selected in the proper order.

The actual No. 1 pick that year, Blake Griffin, has enjoyed a very successful career, including five All-NBA selections, but injuries have prevented him from reaching an even higher level. What’s more, that year’s No. 2 and No. 4 picks, Hasheem Thabeet and Tyreke Evans, aren’t even in the NBA anymore, though for very different reasons.

Thabeet being taken over James Harden, a future league MVP, and Evans being taken over Stephen Curry, a league-changing talent and two-time MVP, are borderline indefensible decisions a decade later.

Below, we re-draft the 2009 class the way it should have gone.

No. 1 pick: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry
Actual position: No. 7 Career earnings: $212,078,086 Career stats: 24.2 ppg, 6.5 apg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 spg, 47.7 FG%, 43.3 3P%

No. 2 pick: James Harden

Kevin Durant greets James Harden
Actual position: No. 3 Career earnings: $227,728,993 Career stats: 25.1 ppg, 6.5 apg, 5.5 rpg, 1.6 spg, 44.4 FG%, 36.3 3P%

No. 3 pick: Blake Griffin

Blake Griddin, Brooklyn Nets
Actual position: No. 1 Career earnings: $226,026,896 Career stats: 20.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 0.5 bpg, 49.5 FG%, 33.4 3P%

No. 4 pick: DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs
Actual position: No. 9 Career earnings: $176,705,770 Career stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 46.0 FG%, 28.1 3P%

No. 5 pick: Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Actual position: No. 17 Career earnings: $155,893,491 Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 spg, 45.7 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 6 pick: Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague, Milwaukee Bucks
Actual position: No. 19 Career earnings: $99,236,542 Career stats: 12.2 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 spg, 44.4 FG%, 36.0 3P%

No. 7 pick: Danny Green

Actual position: No. 46 Career earnings: $67,327,778 Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 42.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%

No. 8 pick: Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves
Actual position: No. 5 Career earnings: $104,494,046 Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 7.6 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 39.1 FG%, 32.5 3P%

No. 9 pick: Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews, Los Angeles Lakers
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $109,969,682 Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 42.1 FG%, 37.9 3P%

No. 10 pick: Ty Lawson

Ty Lawson
Actual position: No. 18 Career earnings: $43,445,250 Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 6.0 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 spg, 46.0 FG%, 35.9 3P%

No. 11 pick: Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans, Indiana Pacers
Actual position: No. 4 Career earnings: $76,584,468 Career stats: 15.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 spg, 44.0 FG%, 32.3 3P%

No. 12 pick: Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers
Actual position: No. 42 Career earnings: $51,181,852 Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3P%

No. 13 pick: Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson, New York Knicks
Actual position: No. 26 Career earnings: $78,792,655 Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.1 bpg, 51.8 FG%, 21.8 3P%

No. 14 pick: Darren Collison

Actual position: No. 21 Career earnings: $43,343,141 Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 spg, 47.1 FG%, 39.4 3P%

No. 15 pick: Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $52,707,338 Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 spg, 45.3 FG%, 41.4 3P%

No. 16 pick: Patty Mills

Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs
Actual position: No. 55 Career earnings: $62,013,853 Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 rpg, 0.7 spg, 42.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

No. 17 pick: Brandon Jennings

Brandon Jennings, Milwaukee Bucks
Actual position: No. 10 Career earnings: $40,141,001 Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 spg, 38.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 18 pick: DeMarre Carroll

DeMarre Carroll, Houston Rockets
Actual position: No. 27 Career earnings: $73,446,310 Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 19 pick: James Johnson

James Johnson, New Orleans Pelicans
Actual position: No. 16 Career earnings: $77,011,415 Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 bpg, 47.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

No. 20 pick: Garrett Temple

Garrett Temple, Chicago Bulls
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $37,455,445 Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.8 spg, 40.4 FG%, 34.6 3P%

No. 21 pick: Jodie Meeks

Jodie Meeks, Toronto Raptors
Actual position: No. 41 Career earnings: $31,090,760 Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3P%

No. 22 pick: Gerald Henderson

Gerald Henderson, Philadelphia 76ers
Actual position: No. 12 Career earnings: $37,537,846 Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.0 FG%, 32.7 3P%

No. 23 pick: Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $38,075,340 Career stats: 6.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.5 bpg, 48.9 FG%, 30.8 3P%

No. 24 pick: Dante Cunningham

Dante Cunningham, San Antonio Spurs
Actual position: No. 33 Career earnings: $18,958,724 Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 bpg, 46.9 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 25 pick: Jonas Jerebko

Jonas Jerebko, Golden State Warriors
Actual position: No. 39 Career earnings: $35,385,264 Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.8 spg, 45.7 FG%, 36.3 3P%

No. 26 pick: Omri Casspi

Omri Casspi, Memphis Grizzlies
Actual position: No. 23 Career earnings: $18,320,477 Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.6 spg, 45.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

No. 27 pick: Marcus Thornton

Actual position: No. 43 Career earnings: $35,467,422 Career stats: 11.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.5 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 28 pick: Jordan Hill

Actual position: No. 8 Career earnings: $32,008,560 Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.7 bpg, 49.7 FG%

No. 29 pick: Tyler Hansbrough

Actual position: No. 13 Career earnings: $16,746,078 Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.5 spg, 43.9 FG%

No. 30 pick: DeJuan Blair

Actual position: No. 37 Career earnings: $8,749,000 Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 52.4 FG%

