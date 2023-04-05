This 2008 Viper With Just 460 Miles Is Selling On Bring A Trailer- Bid Now!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This supercar has Mopar muscle roots.

Dodge has done a lot of crazy things, especially when it comes to modern-day Automotive innovation. However, no vehicle has ever exhibited this better than the Viper which made headlines in the 90s and continues to fuel the dreams of young enthusiasts everywhere. This particular example is one made in 2008, a truly American supercar with all of the grit and attitude you'd expect from a Hellcat. Maybe you've seen Vehicles like this before but this time you have the chance to get behind the wheel.

Under the hood is the famed 8.4 L V10 engine which many have called one of the brand's best powertrain designs, and certainly one of America's best V10 engines. The tenacious exhaust note you hear pouring from this beast is perfectly complemented by the bright red paint job and the chrome wheels. Indeed, Dodge has always been about being loud and proud of their hard-hitting performance numbers and powerful American cars. Even the interior, as you'll notice personally, is small and intended to cater to the driver and their experience.

One of the main reasons that the Viper was so popular is that the car was vastly different from virtually anything the brand had made at the time. Sure, it might not have been a muscle car but it did take a few key features that Mopar has learned along the way such as the six-speed manual transmission. On top of that, a limited-slip differential allows the car to make even better turns which is something you're going to want out of this low-sitting supercar. Essentially, it was a vehicle made to squash the egos of any Italian automaker who thought they had a monopoly on fast cars. That's exactly what this one does.

