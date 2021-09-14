2007 Photo From China Shared As Waterlogging at Delhi Airport

Following heavy rainfall in Delhi and the subsequent waterlogging in several areas, including at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, a photo of people pushing an aircraft on a flooded runway is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it is from Delhi airport.

However, we found the photo is from 2007 and showed scenes from the Yantai Penglai International Airport at Yantai city in Shandong Province, China.

CLAIM

The photo is being shared with the claim that reads: "Passengers showing Delhi spirit at Delhi airport. (sic)"

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

Several social media users have shared the photo along with the same claim on Twitter and the archived links can be seen here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We conducted a Google reverse image search and found the photo in a website called 'flight global' published on 14 August 2007.

The headline in the article read: 'Yantai airport workers push Shandong Airlines Bombardier CRJ 200 away from flooded runway.' The incident happened in 12 August 2007.

We also found the news on a website called 'Sohu News' that had also published the photos of the flooded runway.

The article read that from 8-12 August 2007, Yantai city received heavy rainfall and due to incessant rains, water had entered the airport, which was later closed.

The text, originally in Mandarin, was translated to English.

Another photo from the article showed the name of the flight as China-based 'Shandong Airlines B-3008'.

The text, originally in Mandarin, was translated to English.

Although, visuals from Delhi airport on Saturday, 11 September showed flooding on the runway where aircraft were parked, this 14-year-old photo doesn't show that.

