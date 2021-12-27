2005 Panoz Esperante GTLM Coupe Is An 8,400 Mile Example

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Miata weight with Mustang Cobra power.

Coming from a company that specializes in building world-class racecars, it's no wonder that the Panoz Esperante is such an incredible sports car in its own right. This 2005 Panoz Esperante is powered by a monster supercharged 4.6-liter Ford SVT V8 paired with a T56 six-speed. It is now up for grabs from Bring a Trailer.

These cars featured an all-aluminum body atop an aluminum chassis resulting in a curb weight similar to that of a Mazda Miata, which means these cars are enjoyable for track days or weekend jaunts through the twisty backroads. With just 8,400 actual miles showing on the odometer, there are plenty of years of enjoyment left in this Esperante.

Work was also completed in April 2021 to upgrade this 2005 Panoz Esperante GTLM Coupe. These upgrades include 18-inch BBS RK wheels, Visteon complex reflex headlights, a rear spoiler, Brembo brakes, coilover suspension, an alloy grille, carbon-fiber trim, a Kenwood CD stereo, and an aftermarket supercharger pulley and ECU tune. See it here.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.