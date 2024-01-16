The 2005 Cast of Grey's Anatomy Just Reunited at the 2024 Emmys

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

That Grey's Anatomy reunion made us feel like we could save a life.

The creative presentation device used throughout the 2024 Emmy Awards was a series of re-created sets that featured stars of classic series reuniting to present together. Sopranos stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli in Dr. Melfi's office, the cast of Martin in their living room, and so on.

For the Grey's moment, season one cast-members Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson appeared in a miniature Seattle Grace (a.k.a. Seattle Grace Mercy West, a.k.a. Grey Sloan Memorial) to present the award for supporting actor in a limited series, which went to Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird.

During their pre-presentation banter, the cast touted the show's longevity (400 episodes and counting!) and the lifelong friendships they've made along the way. Heigl, adorably, was surprised when it came time to actually announce the nominees, and was prompted by her former co-star Pompeo.

“My wife loves your show” Hauser told the cast as they exited. New tagline?

Heigl's inclusion is especially notable as she left the show under not-so-perfect circumstances, even pulling the Emmys into her issues with the medical drama. Heigl won an Emmy in 2007 for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens, but in 2008, she opted out of Emmys consideration before publicly describing Grey's Anatomy's long hours as “cruel and mean” during a 2009 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.

She left the show the following year and her character hasn't been back to the hospital for a visit since. (Heigl also hasn't been to the Emmys in a decade—but she wasted no time making up for missed glamour on the red carpet.) Could a comeback be nigh?

