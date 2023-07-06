How a $200 vaping deal in a Kendall park ended with one teen dead and another arrested

The purchase of vaping products with counterfeit money at a Kendall park in 2021 led to the shooting death of a 14-year-old from West Palm Beach and the arrest of a South Miami-Dade 18-year-old, homicide detectives say.

That’s in Miami-Dade police detective Yasmani Oceguera’s July 3 affidavit in support of a warrant to arrest William Garrido Corbea, now in Miami-Dade Corrections custody without bond. On Wednesday, Garrido pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Angelo Guzman lost his life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sandpiper Park. Angelo, the affidavit says, connected with Garrido on Snapchat to buy vaping products. They agreed to meet at Guzman’s grandmother’s home, less than a mile from the park on foot.

Police say a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows a blue Honda Accord, later found to be registered to Garrido’s mother, rolled up to the grandmother’s home at 6:53 p.m. The affidavit says “after a brief encounter on the driver’s side” of the Honda, Angelo and a 13-year-old friend ran into Sandpiper Park, 11100 SW 157th Ave.

“Once inside the park, Guzman disclosed to (his friend) that he had given Garrido $200 in counterfeit currency in exchange for the vaping products,” the affidavit says.

Garrido found the boys in the park, shot Angelo in the chest with one of several shots and kept firing at his scampering friend, according to police.

“After the shooting, eyewitnesses told investigators that the shooter crouched down and picked up unknown items from the ground and/or rifled through Guzman’s pockets before fleeing the scene,” the affidavit said.

The friend identified the shooter to police as the driver of the blue Honda Accord. The affidavit claims Garrido’s cellphone “pinged” at the scene of the shooting during the time it was happening.