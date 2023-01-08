300,000+ SMUD customers without power as violent winds topping 64 mph hit Sacramento

Violent winds from the third winter storm in a week have plunged into darkness nearly 350,000 homes and businesses in the Sacramento area -- roughly half of all customers in SMUD territory -- Saturday and into Sunday.

“Due to the severe weather, we’re experiencing many outages,” the Sacramento Municipal Utility District said in a social media post early Sunday morning. “Our crews are assessing the damage and working to restore power to impacted areas.”

Major outages were also reported around the capital region in PG&E and Roseville Electric territories.

The raft of outages jostled the capital region just before midnight, cutting electricity to about 344,000 SMUD customers from downtown to Citrus Heights, Elk Grove to Rancho Cordova, according to SMUD’s outage page. The utility reported in 2020 that it had roughly 644,000 customers.

As of midnight, the largest outages were being reported in the following areas:

Arden Arcade, 29,355

Carmichael, 14,720

Citrus Heights, 30,947

Courtland, 18,187

Downtown Sacramento, 12,932

East Sacramento, 6,490

Elk Grove, 17,546

Around Executive Airport, 13,008

Florin, 28,791

Galt, 1,383

Land Park, 1,422

North Sacramento, 5,146

Oak Park, 3,282

Rancho Cordova, 13,180

Rio Linda, 31,676

In Pacific Gas & Electric Co. territory, a vast service area across Northern and Central California including Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties, some outages also were being reported.

In Yolo County, more than 4,400 customers were out as of midnight. About 4,400 customers in El Dorado County were in the dark while almost 1,000 Placer County homes and businesses were without power, the utility reported to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

In addition to SMUD and PG&E outages, roughly 1,000 customers in the Roseville Electric service area, a city-operated utility, were severed from the grid.

Radio traffic from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department indicated several power poles in the area snapped or had fallen on roadways.

The outage came as winds reached peak gusts of 64 mph at Mather Airport, 59 mph at Sacramento International Airport and 56 mph at McClellan Airfield. Orangevale had gusts of 61 mph just after midnight, according to the National Weather Service, while most spots in the capital region saw gusts between 45 and 55 mph as Sunday arrived.

SMUD had warned customers that more outages were possible as the third “atmospheric river” storm to hit the Sacramento region in a week’s time could bring down power lines and force tree branches into wires.

“When storms knock out power, SMUD works around-the-clock to restore electric service as safely and as quickly as possible,” the utility said in a news release ahead of the storms late last month. “Customers are encouraged to report outages at smud.org/Outages where they can quickly and easily monitor the cause of the outage and see when power will be restored.”

In preparation for storms, SMUD said last week that it had partnered with “other local utilities and contract crews” to double the number of crews on standby to repair power lines. The utility said it had also “requested additional mutual aid crews from across the U.S. to help with power restoration.”

Still, SMUD warned customers that “extended outages are near certain” if heavy winds returned.

And the utility’s resources were taxed by the outages -- the utility apologized on social media Sunday as its website became slow to load and customers struggled to reach them by phone.

“I’m sorry you’re having a hard time getting through,” SMUD said in a Twitter post at 12:20 a.m. “Please continue trying to reach us via the outage page and/or 1-888-456-SMUD. We have crews assessing reported outages and will begin working to get power restored as soon as possible.”

According to SMUD, more than 180,000 customers lost power during the New Year’s Eve storm, which brought strong winds to the capital region and led to flooding in parts of south Sacramento County.

The utility said the Dec. 31 storm blew down more than 120 poles while power lines were taken down by at least 115 downed trees.