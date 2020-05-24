£200,000 Ferrari written-off after colliding with bus in central London
Despite central London's uncharacteristically quiet roads during lockdown, one unlucky driver has written-off their £200,000 Ferrari after it collided with a bus.
The Italian sports car, a 488 GTB, was left a crumpled wreck after the crash involving a double decker on the streets of Westminster on Sunday afternoon.
One eyewitness tweeted: "The remains of a Ferrari on Northumberland Avenue. Damaged bus in the background.
"All three emergency services in attendance along with Westminster's cleaning team tidying up the mess."
The passer-by, who did not see the crash, said the City of Westminster's cleaning crews were "cleaning the road, removing debris, sprinkling sand".
"[There was] no sign of any injured people or driver. The road was still closed but footpath open."
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a damage-only collision on Northumberland Avenue, Westminster.
"No reports of injuries and no arrests."