£200,000 Ferrari written-off after colliding with bus in central London

Despite central London's uncharacteristically quiet roads during lockdown, one unlucky driver has written-off their £200,000 Ferrari after it collided with a bus.

The Italian sports car, a 488 GTB, was left a crumpled wreck after the crash involving a double decker on the streets of Westminster on Sunday afternoon.

One eyewitness tweeted: "The remains of a Ferrari on Northumberland Avenue. Damaged bus in the background.

"All three emergency services in attendance along with Westminster's cleaning team tidying up the mess."

The passer-by, who did not see the crash, said the City of Westminster's cleaning crews were "cleaning the road, removing debris, sprinkling sand".

"[There was] no sign of any injured people or driver. The road was still closed but footpath open."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a damage-only collision on Northumberland Avenue, Westminster.

"No reports of injuries and no arrests."